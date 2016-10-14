Gone but not forgotten

Death seems to be stalking the Carnival fraternity with a grap of stalwart personalities taken from us for 2016. Our last mas man to pass was veteran designer/artisan Stephen Derek who died last Friday afternoon.

He was one of the last of the old school Woodbrook mas icons, in the ilk of George Bailey, Stephen Lee Heung and Lil Hart. Having learned his mas craft at the feet of legendary George Bailey, in 1978 Derek established his D Midas Associates as a formidable mas band, winning multiple Band of the Year titles in its category, as well as King and Queen of Carnival, and Individual titles.

The recipient of the Hummingbird (Silver) in 1972, Derek’s skills were sought annually by several local bandleaders, especially to craft African portrayals, as well as by mas bands across the region, New York, Miami, Boston, London and Canada.

The list of Carnival personalities to have left us this year includes Pal Joey Lewis, Keith Carrington (Mt Hope Connection); Austin Wilson (B.O.S.S.); Peter Greaves (Irvin McWilliams/CAL Invaders); Patrick Penco (bpTT Renegades); Earl Crosby (Jus’ Wee & Friends); King Austin; and Lance Lashley (Massy Trinidad All Stars/bpTT Renegades).

Dereck’s funeral is on Saturday at Trinity Cathedral, Hart Street, Port-of-Spain, at a time to be announced.

Celebrating a month of calypso

The 2016 edition of Calypso History Month is in full swing nationwide. Premiering with the first preliminary of the National Kaisoca Karaoke Competition at Apex in St James, the East Zone of Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (Tuco) staged Celebration of Awardees at De Nu Pub, Woodbrook. Held to honour Baron and Scrunter, recipients of national awards this year, the latter was a no-show.

However, the artistes that did appear treated a packed house to some enjoyable calypso ditties. Among those performing were Johnny King, Bally, Ninja, Eunice Peters, Kid Kalalloo, Carlton Louison, Sharon Fraser and Baron, to the musical accompaniment of Cummings & D’Wailers.

De Nu Pub was again the venue last Wednesday night when the Tuco North Zone staged The Show 1.2.3. Humour in Yuh Pweffen. Headlining this show were two-time Humour Calypso Monarch Bro Ebony, Crazy, Funny, Trinidad Rio, Typher, Mr Nature and Mechanic. Cummings & D’Wailers again provided musical accompaniment and the show was hosted by Shirlaine Hendrickson.

Yesterday morning, the North Zone also held a Children’s Calypso Workshop at the AV Room, Nalis, Abercromby Street, Port-of-Spain, and last evening, the South Zone staged another preliminary of the National Kaisoca Karaoke Competition at Wilkies, Cocoyea Village, San Fernando.

Tomorrow, it’s the turn of the National Action Cultural Committee (NACC) to host its gala 2016 Top 20 Stars of Gold and Calypso of the Year Ceremony, at Central Bank Auditorium, Lower St Vincent Street, Port-of-Spain, at 7 pm.

The Tobago Zone of Tuco will have its turn on Sunday morning to get into Calypso History Month action with the staging of the audition of the 2016 Vintage Calypso Competition, at Fairfield Complex, Tobago, at 10 am.

Anslem Douglas, whose Who Let the Dogs Out won a Grammy Award, has initiated The Calypso Series (Keeping Calypso Alive) at venues mainly in South Trinidad. Every Thursday, the show is held at C Phillips Pub in Gasparillo. Other venues and dates are Epicurian Palace, Bobb Street, La Romaine (Fridays); at Cocoa Shed, La Brea (Saturdays); and, Artherly’s, Sutton Street, San Fernando (Sundays).

Calypsonians who starred in The Calypso Series last weekend are Skatie, Explainer and Poser. At all venues, the lime begins at 7 pm with showtime starting two hours later.

Calypso History Month events are scheduled until November across the land.

One of the significant events in Calypso History Month is next week Saturday’s 14th AGM being staged at the NCC VIP Lounge in the Queen’s Park Savannah from 10 am. It goes without saying that all calypsonians are expected to attend.

During November and December, Tuco will also be holding its zonal elections at various venues nationwide.

In related news, tomorrow evening’s Marcia Miranda on Stage: The Concert has been postponed to November 5. The Parang Soca Queen is laid up with a very bad strep throat and has been advised by her doctor to rest her throat for a couple of weeks. Miranda’s guests will be Jason “Fridge” Seecharan, Black Sage, Kevon Carter, Los Canarios, The Ashley Arismandez Dancers and Overdrive.

Fund-raiser for Beulah

Well known actor, dramatist, teacher and local celebrity Shirley (Beulah) King has recently experienced some very unfortunate circumstances. As you may have seen and heard in this and other media, King was hospitalised in ICU with health complications. While she was there, her home was destroyed by fire, and since then she has suffered a stroke. She is out of the hospital and is now being temporarily housed at a family member’s home. Added to that, her husband has cancer, he is in a wheelchair and so is she.

Tomorrow, at 8 pm, at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (Sapa) at the corner of Todd Street and Rienzi Kirton Highway, San Fernando, some 50 comedians, actors and dramatists will all come together for a fund-raising event—For the Love of Beulah. Artistes include Tommy Joseph, Sprangalang, Peter Joseph, Princess Margaret, Bernard Brereton, the Caribbean Maccometre Group, and Brandon & Brandath Ramnath.

They are putting their talent towards raising funds to assist King rebuild her home, her health and to regain some form of respectable life for herself and her husband.

Limited two-people-on-one tickets are on sale at $300 at Mohammed’s book store, Chaguanas; Valini’s Drug Mart; and the Wack Radio office, 129C Coffee Street, San Fernando. Tickets are also available from the committee members and the Cunupia Roman Catholic Church, and at the venue on the day of the show.