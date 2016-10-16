Battling cancer but Jacinta is still life of the party

Valdeen Shears-Neptune

Wherever she goes, she is considered the life of the party. To friends like Ursula Mendonca, Jacinta James’ determination to hold on to that title is in itself an inspiration. The self-proclaimed “hot mouth” sat in her wheelchair in the gallery of her Maracas, St Joseph, home as she flashed a confident smile.

“I did not come here to die young. I have to live, see my daughter take her first kiss, then get to slap her, be introduced to my son’s first girlfriend and not like her,” she said, a gleam of mischief in her eyes. Mendonca slaps her playfully on the shoulder. “No, don’t say that!”

To which she replies, “But is the truth.” The truth is, no one sitting in James’ presence would believe that this 36-year-old mother of two is battling (and winning as far as she is concerned) a fight with cancer.

James, a former pharmacy technician, may be remembered by many as the always smiling worker at Bhagan’s Drugs, Broadway, Port-of-Spain. A job she held for nine years before severe back pain pushed her to seek medical advice.

It was there that life changed physically for James. Mentally, though, she believes she is the same person, post cancer. She would be the one to initiate an after-work lime at some popular club or restaurant. The one to “picong” and “fatigue” a co-worker about her behaviour the night before.

“There is no other way for me to be, but positive. What can I do? I believe it’s God’s will alone and my will to fight that will see me healed, will see me cured from this disease,” she said with a casual shrug of her shoulders often rife with pain.

James’ cancer, which started as a lump in her right breast, quickly escalated and metastasised to most of her body.

“My knees, spine, shoulder, legs, even my toes,” she added.

Despite the pain which has caused her to be prescribed heavy doses of morphine daily and which has left her with mounting medical bills, James said every day she is just thankful that she is alive.

The journey

James recalled how plans for a family vacation to St Vincent quickly came to a halt when little over a year ago, she started getting severe pains in her back. At first, she sought relief from over-the-counter painkillers. The strongest dose, though, did nothing to alleviate her pains.

It took a visible change in her walk for James to realise that something was really wrong. Subsequent X-rays were done, using funds set aside for the St Vincent trip. She was even administered an injection to her spine.

“The doctor looked at me and asked how is it possible I was still walking. He said he couldn’t even see my spine in the shots, they were so overtaken,” she recalled.

An MRI was recommended, but it would cost $4,000.

“It wasn’t that at the time I didn’t have the money, I had it. I was just too cheap,” she said sheepishly.

James, a workaholic at the time, stuck to her schedule and worked one shift into another. She opted to buy more painkillers, even though she knew they would be ineffective.

Within days, she discovered a lump in her right breast and initially thought it was a delayed symptom of having weaned her daughter from breastfeeding. After two weeks of unbearable pain, she returned to the doctor’s office and he referred her to an oncologist. She remembered, though, being told that the back pain was not related to the lump. An MRI at the Mt Hope breast clinic and life-changing words from doctors would follow.

“The doctor looked at me seriously and said based on what he had just seen from the X-rays and the scans, I had Stage 4 cancer and it had spread to the bones and that was the reason for the back pains,” she recalled.

James recalled doing two previous biopsies on the lump and being told on both occasion it was not cancerous. Then began her bouts of radiation treatment and a lumpectomy to remove the growth.

“It was described as the size of an egg, but really what I saw was more the size of a big English potato. I have a picture of it,” she said. The lumpectomy was successful but by that time, the cancer had spread to several areas in James’ body.

Last December saw her taking chemotherapy treatment. After eight sessions, it was discontinued in May this year.

James, of mixed lineage, laughed about going from a voluptuous, curvy, long-haired “dougla” to a smaller, cropped-haired version of herself. As is usual in most cancer patients, James lost all her hair due to chemo.

From May to now, her hair has grown from an army buzz cut, to soft baby curls.

“You like it? I am beautiful, no matter what hairstyle I try,” she joked.

Mendonca, a former co-worker and close friend, lovingly passes her hand through the baby curls at her temple. James flashed her trademark smile and said she just had to “dolls up for the media.”

She pointed to the vividgold and olive green eye shadow on her lids. The colours matched the shades of her long earth-toned dress, as she sat in her wheelchair, a picture of inner peace.

Hard to comprehend when her levels of pain has sometimes been so severe. She stayed for months at home with a broken hip, from a fall in the bathroom, without being diagnosed. This resulted in steel rods being placed in her left hip and leg. James is so matter-of-fact about her condition, as if she sees it as just another part of life.

“So now my estrogen is being lowered through hormone meds so that I do not have a menstrual cycle. The doctors said this somehow compounds the cancer. They want to induce menopause, sort of, so I do get hot flashes and cold sweats,” she explained. As for the pains, relief can cost her up to $5,000 monthly, as morphine is sometimes not easily available through public health care.

She lamented, the lack of medication which cancer patients are often faced with at public health institutions.

As far as James is concerned, this and not the patients’ condition, attitude or socio-economic background often determines their longevity.

“Do you know what it is like to be on treatment and it's a course and you get some and then to be told there is none at the dispensary? This could set a cancer patient back. In the time it takes to finally get the meds the cancer could spread, so not getting the meds on time could even lead to death?” she noted.

Often, she has to dip in her quickly depleting bank account to purchase drugs that are not available via the public dispensaries. For James, though, such adversities fade when compared to the unending support of family, friends, and loyal co-workers from Bhagan’s Drugs.

“Not once have they ever left me. Both myself and my mister, Michael, and my children are eternally grateful for their support,” she said.

As for familial support, James described her mother, Doreen James-Fields, and 18-year-old brother Rich as her “pillar of strength" and her “feet.”

Her mom, she said, provides spiritual, moral and mental support. Her “baby” brother takes her around sometimes on his back, down the many stairs from her door to the roadway, for clinic visits and to run errands.

Mind you, none of this has stopped James from continuing to be the life of the party, as she would also “dolls up” to be taken out by friends to karaoke, the movies or dinner. She recently started building on her growing relationship with God and decided, “if I could go to a friend’s wedding, I could go to church.”

“Not just my mouth and feet hot, my wheels hot too,” she quipped. James credits her positive attitude on her will to live for her children and just sheer gratitude that she is still alive.

The cancer, she said, was detected on her liver. Chemo, though, showed that after three months her liver was cancer-free.

This and the recent sudden death of a close male friend, just 37, reinforced her will to live, she added.

“I have to live. My intention is to live and offer love, support and assistance to anyone where and when I can. I say, I not letting nothing get me down and when my friend died I just started thanking God more for keeping me alive for my loved ones. It’s great to just get up every morning, isn’t it?” she asked ending the interview with a smile and a wink.

Anyone wishing to assist James and her family can contact 392-4654.