Becoming whole again after breast cancer

Avril Harry, RN,

BSc Oncology Nursing

Pink Hibiscus Breast Health Specialist

Last week Dr Rajen Rampaul extensively discussed how important an accurate approach to diagnosis is in breast cancer care. He emphatically highlighted the fact that an accurate diagnosis, to a large extent, contributes to better patient outcomes.

Since the early 20th century, the incidence of breast cancer has been steadily rising. In fact, most recent statistics indicate that one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer. As such, annually, October is dedicated to breast health and awareness.

An important aspect of patient counselling after a cancer diagnosis is a discussion on operative options. In so doing, comprehensive explanations as it relates to the relative risks and benefits of breast conserving surgery versus mastectomy are conducted.

One must appreciate that even with comprehensive screening, a percentage of these women will require mastectomy as part of their treatment or mastectomy may be chosen to diminish the risk of local recurrence.

For women who have been told that mastectomy is their best surgical option, breast reconstruction provides an opportunity for them to feel whole again. The opportunity to maintain their femininity, to dress as they would prior to surgery, to be able to comfortably wear a bathsuit and the like. In other words, breast reconstruction affords a woman the ability to maintain her quality of life and her dignity and to feel a sense of normalcy.

Though breast reconstruction is a relatively new approach in Trinidad, it has been used for years in Europe and the USA. It has been tested, tried and proven to have a profound impact on the lives of thousands of women.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons state that “breast reconstruction is achieved through several plastic surgery techniques in an attempt to restore a breast to near normal shape, appearance and size following mastectomy. Although breast reconstruction can rebuild a breast, the results are highly variable.”

As medicine has advanced many women opt for implant-based breast reconstruction. As time has evolved, aesthetic results have also improved dramatically with the FDA approved use of silicone implants.

Choosing implant-based breast reconstruction is a team approach that consists of an oncoplastic /reconstructive breast surgeon, breast radiologist, anaesthetist, histopathologist, medical and radiation oncologist, and surgical oncology nurse to decide on which of the breast reconstruction approaches best suits the client—in terms of size of the tumour, one’s body shape, one’s medical history, and the presence of pre-existing co morbidities such as diabetes or hypertension, risk factors such as obesity, smoking and lifestyle or personal preferences are all taken into consideration.

The weeks immediately following a diagnosis of breast cancer are understandably the most psychologically difficult phase on the breast cancer journey. However, It is important that patients take an active role in the decisions about treatment and truly partner with their surgical team. Often times these ones are more satisfied with the results of their treatment selection and the outcomes are likely to be more positive.

Many people tend to express fear that breast reconstruction can mask a breast cancer or make their current situation worse. This is not quite true. In that, on the basis of proper consultation with that of a qualified experienced oncoplastic and reconstructive breast surgeon, appropriately selected candidates are able to have breast reconstruction concurrent with a mastectomy and this has been proven over the years to be an oncologically safe procedure.

For the many women and their loved ones who are presently contemplating their surgical options, I suggest that you ask your doctor about your best surgical options which contribute to your overall well-being and an optimum quality of life.