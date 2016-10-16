In Search of a Better Life

Ann-Marie Foster moved out of Beetham Gardens to safeguard her family from the gun violence and criminal activities. Her wish is for her children to get a proper education and have a better life than she has right now.

“I don’t want my children to lose their life over gunshots,” she said.

She and her children—Mikey, 26, Joy, 25, Cobe, 13, Selena, 11 and Eve, seven, along with two of Joy’s four children, ages two and ten months, have found a so-called safe haven in Calcutta No 2 in Freeport. But the crudely-built structure that houses them is shaky, rickety and has gaping holes in the floor. Through a glaring hole, a litter of pups kept warm in the darkness.

Life has always been difficult for Foster, 44. She told the Sunday Guardian, “Where I was living before, there was too much violence. There was too much gun shooting and thing. I lived First Street, Beetham Estate, but I come here. There was too much gun and killing and people losing their life just so.”

For the past four months, she has occupied a piece of land on Roy Clarke Road after putting together a roof over her family’s head.

When the Sunday Guardian visited last week, a bare light bulb illuminated an overcrowded makeshift living room. The light flickered continously as Selena, a Standard Four pupil of Carapichaima RC Primary School attempted her homework. Her neatly-papered textbooks lay on a nearby coffee table.

A monthly government grant of $1,400 is hardly enough to furnish all of their needs. Before she got a foot injury, Foster said she worked in the “ten days” programme. Joy does not work and Mikey does odds and ends here and there.

Joy said they also lived Laventille and Morvant. “Is all about we used live when we was small,” she said as she clutched her ten-month-old on her waist. A meal of rice and lentils sat on the stovetop. It was a meal that had to feed the Foster family throughout the day. Some days they go hungry.

Joy said, “We really need the help, in truth.”

“Sometimes we don’t eat anything for dinner and thing. See how we cook rice and peas? That’s it for the day. Everybody does find their bed. Once they eat and their belly full they will go in their bed. We don’t buy bread. Sometimes we don’t have nothing to cook."

Assistance in the form of food and groceries come by sometimes from Good Samaritans at a nearby mosque. On a Thursday, members of the mosque would normally drop off cooked meals for the family.

But Foster said, "With $1,400, I have to make it do. Sometimes, it doesn’t go far. Right now the money done. I have to pay a lil’ something for lights, money for them to go to school and plus when they get sick. So the money is right back on them.”

She said there were days when money was scarce and she would keep them away from school because she did not want to beg. Cobe, Selena and Eve attend the Carapichaima RC Primary School.

Asked what she and Joy did all day since they were jobless, Foster said, "We cook, clean and wash. It come like a normal thing. Right now I am cutting down the grass because I have no money to give anybody to do it. With all this dengue and thing and children getting sick, I have to keep the place clean."

Joy said she had no job because her son was ten months and she was skeptical about sending him to a daycare "because all kinds of things" happen there.The baby’s father, she said, provides for her children. Joy dropped out of Malick Secondary School while in Form Two.

The family has no running water nor their own electricity supply.

In the makeshift house, they sleep in a cramped room on dingy mattresses at nights. No one had any clue what was announced in the 2017 national budget. Foster said, "You see how people lorsing dey chirren...I doh want to lorse mine."

When they lived in the Beetham, the mother and daughter used to sell items on the roadside to make a dollar. Foster used to sell clothes. They are pleading for assistance from good citizens to build a better house.

"That’s what we want really. We will build it but if we get materials," Foster said.

Her greatest wish is for Cobe, Selena and Eve to "get an education because without it them is nothing. I want them to be better off. If they get an education they will be better off and better than me."

Another reason she remains unemployed is that Cobe needs to be under a watchful eye. She said she would organise him for school in the morning but hours later neighbours would call out to her saying he was playing around the corner.

"I have to go and put him in a car and send him off. This test (SEA) he is sitting over so he has to go to school regular. If he does not pass it again then I will have to get him in a trade," Foster said.