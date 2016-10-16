Syntyche sings in Shades of Blue

The concert Shades of Blue will showcase the musical talent of Syntyche Bishop, actress and resident player at the National Theatre Arts Co. She said she has been concentrating on acting for a while, but her first love has always been singing.

Bishop began singing at age five and started training in piano and voice at ages nine and 12, respectively. She joined the Suite Chorale in Princes Town, where she trained with Yvonne Suite and went on two tours to Belize.

“I always loved performing, and the choir does a lot of dancing which I also love. When I was young they were amazing to me and I said this is a choir I definitely need to be with.”

Bishop said she had stopped singing for a while. “I was really focusing on acting, because I thought with acting I was able to do everything I really loved, like singing with musical theatre, dancing, playing a musical instrument if I needed to.”

She studied for her Bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts and has worked with several production companies in T&T, including JSC Entertainment, Raymond Choo Kong Productions, Necessary Arts, and LP Entertainment Theatre.

Bishop said her aim is to make it to Broadway. The show’s name is meant to reflect a number of facets.

“First of all, my birthstone, sapphire, is blue. Also, blue has a lot of powerful meanings, including strength. Each shade of blue represents a different genre of music, so there’s something in there for everybody. It showcases my versatility as well as a vocalist, so it shows that I am able to do a lot of different genres. You’re going to get some soca, some reggae, jazz, pop and more. This is me in concert, it’s very intimate, close and very personal.”

Shades of Blue will take place on October 16, show time is 7 pm. At the concert at the Kaiso Blues Cafe on Woodford Street in Port-of-Spain, she will be performing with the band Simply Put.

• More info: Find Shades of Blue the Concert on Facebook.