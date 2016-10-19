Woman is BOSS

Noble Douglas Dance Company Inc (NDDC) staged its 2016 season—Woman—last weekend at Queen’s Hall and what a spectacular presentation of dance it turned out to be. With packed houses in attendance each evening, the seven-item programme kept patrons riveted to their seats.

The programme opened appropriately with As the Sun Rises, a 2011 Noble Douglas piece which celebrated J’Ouvert, to the lively music of Etienne Charles’ J’Ouvert. The full company performed this item, which featured Dave Williams as Dame Lorraine and Charlene Rollock as Baby Doll. On Sunday night, Williams’ characterisation touched the funny bones of the children and young people in the house.

With one of its three principal dancers injured on opening night, the trio for 3 Women became a duet featuring Louanna Martin and Dominique Doyle. Choreographed by Kevin Jack, the dance featured the music of Kehembe Eichelberger and Gabriel Thorn.

The Megan Rose Navarro-choreographed Surge, performed to Heinali’s Sway, Sway, was also done by the company with a duet by Kwasi Romero and Mario Wilson.

Threshold, created by popular Zumba instructor Allan Belfour last year, was performed in three parts. With Mario Wilson and Ashelle Edwards as its principal dancers, Threshold was of the strongest pieces on the programme. Its costuming, by Ronald Guy, and lighting, by Celia Wells, were superb, while its choreography was intense and intricate.

After a 20-minute intermission, another intense piece was performed by an all-female cast. The title item, Woman, was choreographed by veteran dancer Heather Henderson-Gordon and portrayed the trials and tribulations women endure internationally. Energising this item was Hans Zimmer’s The Last Samurai soundtrack suite, an epic movie which starred Tom Cruise.

5 for 2, a nostalgic tribute to Douglas, with choreography by Balfour, was lively, performed by Charlene Harris and Balfour to the music of Dave Brubeck’s Take Five.

The programme’s finale Echoes of Lyfe was vibrant and pulsating. Choreographed last year by Delton Frank, this item was dedicated to the late Donald Junior Noel, one of this country’s foremost drummers who worked with the NDDC. With a quintet of drummers that included Everald “Redman” Watson and Wayne “Lion” Osouna providing musical accompaniment, this was one of the best choreographed dances I’ve seen since the passing of Astor Johnson.

Though highlighting traditional African dance forms from Nigeria and Ghana, Echoes of Lyfe also incorporated interpretive modern dance inserts, assuring its overwhelming impact. The performers were washed in thunderous applause from an appreciative audience. This item was a fitting way to bring the curtain down on what was a beautiful evening of dance. For curtain call, Douglas and her choreographers, as well as the dancers, were presented with floral tributes.

Amongst the experts contributing to the success of Woman were Merylle Mahabir (designer); Todd Hill (stage manager); Franklyn Agarrat (sound design); and Yvonne Thomas (wardrobe).