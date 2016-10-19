Youth on ‘The Rise’

The 2016 Soca Monarch King, Aaron “Voice” St Louis—so popular for his infectious, upbeat song Cheers to Life—will be in top form at the Central Bank Auditorium on October 23 when he joins 50 teenagers from secondary schools in a unique concert to celebrate youth talent.

Billed as The Rise—a Youth Talent Explosion Concert, the show will include not only the musical hits of the “Voice” and performances by some bright new student talent, but will also mount a creative fashion show featuring garments made from recycled materials. Drama, art, music and dance will all be part of the show.

“There are about 50 performers, including designers, artists, musicians and poets, in the concert,” shared Kristy Maynard, programme coordinator for the Heroes Foundation in a telephone interview with the Guardian.

Students of the Foundation’s Youth Development Programme, as well as students from the Big Brothers Big Sisters of T&T, will be performing.

The Youth Development Programme comprises different school and community projects to encourage confidence, self-esteem and community links, while the BBBSTT programme is a mentorship programme between screened adults and youth to develop healthy, positive relationships. The Foundation has hosted the BBBSTT for the past 12 years, since August 2004.

The Heroes Foundation is a registered non-profit organisation established in October 2002 to nurture and mentor youth. Members of the Heroes Foundation try to expose youth to “opportunities where they may practice acts of selflessness, are exposed to mentorship activities, and sometimes, are themselves mentored,” informs the group’s website.

The idea is to combat major problems of low self-esteem, apathy and materialism among youth evident in so many of T&T’s communities, where sometimes youth seek mentors of the wrong kinds because of a lack of positive examples.

So the foundation aims to provide positive role models to youth, and the opportunity to participate in improving their own communities.

The foundation’s flagship annual event is the Heroes Convention, where stakeholders and other NGOs showcase their involvement in positive change through various community projects or work.

It also promotes young local artists through publishing their work in comic books, whose themes often focus on youth issues as well as individual examples of achievement and heroism.

The upcoming The Rise concert on October 23 has involved a lot of preparation, shared Heroes Foundation programme coordinator Kristy Maynard, who said: “We held auditions in June and July to select the students to perform in the concert. Then we held rehearsals and choreography over July and August.

“Most pieces in the show are written by the students themselves, and choreographed by the students too, with some students playing musical instruments; we have a flutist, a panist, a pianist, and a guitarist. The foundation is helping with providing individual coaching for some performances, with the help of volunteers.

“All performers, choreographers, musicians and dancers are secondary school students from the 11 schools where the Heroes Foundation runs its Youth Development Programme.

“In the concert, students will tell a story called The Rise, portraying it in different formats and media.

“There will be exhibits of artwork and craft designed by students, some of which will be available for sale, with all proceeds going directly to the artists.

“There will also be a Recycle Runway of fashion, to increase awareness of the need for recycling,” said Maynard.

Event sponsors include the National Lotteries Control Board, the T&T Mortgage Finance Company Limited, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, and the Central Bank of T&T. (SA)

MORE INFO

Youth Talent Explosion

2016 concert

October 23,

6 pm – 8 pm

Central Bank Auditorium

COST: $200

TICKETS: To order, call 622-9255 or

628-0619. Ticket pickup at The Heroes Foundation office at 19A Vidale Street, St James. Ticket sales also at door on night of event.

DRESS CODE: Elegantly casual

EMAIL: info@theheroesfoundation.com

WEBSITE: http://www.theheroesfoundation.com/