A closer look at bonding of literary families and St James

People interested in heritage, St James and matters related to the literary family of the Naipauls and the Capildeos may find an upcoming event on October 25 very interesting. The event is a presentation by Robert Clarke called The St James of the Naipauls and Capildeos.

A release from the event organisers explains that Seepersad Naipaul (father of celebrated writer VS Naipaul) was married to Droapatie Capildeo in Chaguanas in 1929.

Local knowledge and scholarship have established the connections of the Naipauls and Capildeos with Chaguanas, and marked their socially and culturally important shift to the city world of Port-of-Spain—and in particular Woodbrook, whose Luis Street supplied the ground plan and people of VS Naipaul’s novel Miguel Street.

But the mutually enriching relationship between the literary families and St James has not been sufficiently examined, say the event organisers.

Robert Clarke’s presentation The St James of the Naipauls and Capildeos is the first of a series of Friends of Mr Biswas lectures this year in which the ground is measured not only for a better understanding of the Naipauls and Capildeos, but also for an exploration of the rich cultural heritage of St James.

The Port-of-Spain Corporation is a patron of the event, in public recognition of its value.

The event takes place on October 25 at 6 pm at City Hall, Knox Street, Port-of-Spain.

For more information, visit www.friends ofmrbiswas.org or call 791-1320.