Granville RC tops Cedros schools

Granville RC topped nine primary schools in Cedros to claim the challenge trophy at a special SEA awards function hosted by the Bob Gopee Foundation.

Top performers in the exam were presented with awards in the form of cash, book prizes and certificates at the gala event at the Chatham Community Centre which was attended by more than 200 people, including parents of awardees, teachers and principal.

Special guests included Abdon Mason, special adviser to National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, the MP for Point Fortin and School Supervisor 111 Zabeedah Hosein-Abid, who represented Education Minister Anthony Garcia.

There was keen competition among schools along the peninsula, including Salazar Trace Govt, Cap-de-ville Govt, Chatham Govt, Southern Central AC, Cedros AC, Cedros Govt, Lochmaben RC and Icacos Govt.

The Bob Gopee Foundation is a registered not-for-profit company whose president, chartered accountant R Bob Gopee, a past pupil and teacher of the Chatham Govt School.