Blu-Vino aims to educate on wines

Did you know there are special ways of holding a wine glass, according to the wine you are drinking? This and other information will all be a part of the Blu-Vino Trinidad wine-tasting event which takes place tomorrow.

The Blu-Vino event, to be held at Anchorage, Chaguaramas, is being touted as the must-attend wine event for 2016. The experience, which begins at 3 pm and ends at 10 pm, is all about educating participants in different kinds of wine, while relishing all the tastes. The event’s sole beverages will be wines.

Even though it’s the very first of its kind in Trinidad, this wine event is based on an existing event that usually takes place in New York and Eastern Texas hosted by a group of friends—ShorBlu. Wanting to bring this event to our local shores, event planner Collin Abraham decided to collaborate with ShorBlu.

“Wine tasting is currently a worldwide phenomenon, and I wanted to be a part of it, and have Trinidad experience this. This is when ShorBlu reached out and we teamed up,” said Abraham, the managing partner of the event.

Fourteen wines—including champagne, sparking, red and white wines—will be on display for tasting, with water to drink as well. Each brand of wine will have a representative on site to fully educate patrons about the product, including where the grapes were grown, and details about the curing and bottling process.

“If the wine is to your liking, then you can partake of another glass of wine. If not, then you simply move on to another wine”, said Abraham.

There will also be lessons on how to pair different foods with wines, such as sushi, steak, crab cake, and various cheeses. Breads and crackers will be there to clean the palate, before moving on other wines.

“At this event, we will be enforcing the five S’s: see, swirl, smell, sip, swallow or spit,” said Abraham.

“The idea behind tasting the wine is to see it, take a sip, swirl it around in your mouth and then you either swallow or spit. It’s a custom that people tasting wine spit out the wine if it is not to their liking.”

Entertainment at the event includes David Rudder and Aaron “Voice” St Louis. Abraham noted that it was important for patrons to arrive early to benefit from the wine tasting segment of the event.

MORE INFO

EVENT: Blu-vino wine tasting event

WHEN: Saturday, October 22, 3 pm–10 pm

TICKETS: $800, or $700 if sourced from a committee member or bought in groups of four and above. Limited tickets are available online at https://www.showclix.com/event/bluvinotrinidad

FB: https://www.facebook.com/BluVinoTT/

EMAIL: vinotheevent@gmail.com

TEL: 1-868-741-0090

WEBSITE: www.showclix.com/event/bluvinotrinidad