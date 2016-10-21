Mac Farlane honours built heritage in 2017

After a three-year hiatus, bandleader Brian Mac Farlane has surprised the Carnival fraternity by returning for a one-time offering for Carnival 2017. The official theme of his presentation for next season has been a well-kept secret and it will be revealed at an invite-only media launch this evening.

For quite some time, Mac Farlane has been concerned about the conservation and preservation of our national architecture and heritage sites—from the regal Magnificent Seven structures to the beautiful gingerbread houses scattered across the twin-island Republic, including areas such as Belmont and Woodbrook.

A release said the Mac Farlane Carnival design team thought it was time to highlight the current state of these structures while bringing focus to the beauty and fragility of our national heritage.

Other reputable organisations have taken notice and joined the ranks of support for Mac Farlane Carnival 2017, including Citizens for Conservation, The National Trust and the Art Society of T&T.

This time around, MacFarlane has collaborated with a cast of top local fashion designers. These designers include Adrian Foster, Charu Lochan Dass, Claudia Pegus, Dayle Angus (Tobago), Dianne Hunt, Dhisha Moorjani (House of Jaipur), Fazad Mohammed, Heather Jones, Peter Elias and Sonia Mack. He has also created a mentorship opportunity for designers Kaleen Sanois and Harvey Robertson; two graduate students of the Caribbean Academy of Fashion and Design from UTT who received top-class honours as Students of the Year in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

In MacFarlane’s view, T&T is in the throes of reclaiming the purpose of our future hence the significance of launching his 2017 presentation at the Queen’s Royal College in Port-of-Spain.

“In the tradition of the resilience of our people, we choose to strip away frivolity and embrace our valiant, poetic history,” says the record-holding seven-time consecutive Band of The Year artisan.

“This is a creative call to act. Arm in arm, as a nation we must fight back against neglect, by celebrating our beautifully diverse culture and awakening the spirit of promise across the islands. Let us dance together in the revelry of renaissance in the streets of Port-of-Spain. Be enthralled by the fashion of our humanity. Here begins the archetype of our architecture.”

MacFarlane Carnival 2017 calls on the nation to join together as we break the muted silence to present splendour, beauty and revelry with a purpose, while acknowledging our profoundly rich heritage and history.