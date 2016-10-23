Sparrow’s son ties the knot

Sancho Francisco, son of the Mighty Sparrow (Slinger Francisco) and Margaret Francisco, married O’neka Thomas, daughter of Allyson and O’neal Thomas.

Francisco is a professional fashion photographer while Mrs Francisco is a professional make-up artist who tours the Caribbean educating women about make-up application.

Following a ceremony at Registration House, Port-of-Spain, the couple and their rings were blessed by RC Deacon Lennox Toussaint at a reception held at Sparrow’s Hideaway, Petit Valley, the couple’s residence.

In January, Thomas launched the first and only “cruelty-free” mink eyelash company in T&T (Glam Lash by O’neka). They have been building their empire for five years and they decided to tie the knot on October 17 with very close friends and family in attendance.

Thomas’ hairstyle was done by Shari P Glam Studio and her dress was by Everlasting Vows.

Outfits for the groom and Mighty Sparrow were by Daww Creations and decor at the venue was done by Janelle Kerr and Jean-Paul Moreno. (Photos: Francis Chu Foon)