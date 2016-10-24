Close your eyes, imagine going back to August 31, 1962, seated in the Red House in Port-of-Spain in the presence of the Princess Royal as then prime minister Dr Eric Williams gave his iconic independence speech. You are now witnessing the birth of a nation.

For the digital novice, this simulation is known as virtual reality. Local animators, Coded Arts have adopted the software that allows users to wear a headset outfitted with a screen for each eye and a pair of headphones.

When combined, these devices immerse the user in a whole new environment.

During the Animae Caribe Animation and Digital Festival, the National Museum of T&T will host a virtual reality exhibition titled Birth of a Nation from today, October 24 until October 29.

A release from the Anime Caribe Festival organisers said this experience intends to restore history with a modern twist, and create a personal experience for the audience while increasing knowledge about the country’s national icons.

This exhibition will be open to the general public and visitors are invited to try the VR headsets. There they will be virtually transported to the Red House as Dr Williams announces the country’s independence.

Users will witness the raising of the T&T flag on the stroke of midnight August 31, 1962. They can also look around in the crowd and interact with the space surrounding them, giving the realistic sense that one is actually present in the moment.

Coded Arts is an interactive media company formed by UTT Animation and IT Alumni.

In the near future, they intend to continue creating more experiences like this to preserve the history of T&T. The exhibit will run during the Animae Caribe Animation Festival from October 29 to October 30 at the National Museum.

The National Museum will also host screenings of UTT animation students’ final year projects throughout the period.