FilmTT partners with Green Screen film festival

For the first time, the T&T Film Company Limited (FilmTT) will be a supporting partner of the Sustain T&T-hosted event, Green Screen The Environmental Film Festival. The sixth edition of Green Screen takes place from November 1 – 12 at venues across the country.

This festival is the third such event in Film Festival Season 2016, a brand promoted by FilmTT to create more heightened awareness of and participation in this country’s three major indigenous film festivals that take place between September and November.

Apart from Green Screen, the events comprising Film Festival Season are T&T Film Festival, which ran from September 20 – 27, and Animae Caribe Animation and Digital Media Festival, taking place from October 24 – 29.

FilmTT general manager Nneka Luke explained in a release: “In our role as a facilitator of the development of the film industry, and as a top sponsor of these three festivals and their industry development programmes, we have envisioned the creation of a Film Festival Season to foster greater collaboration among the festivals, and to add to the promotion of the festivals to reach even wider T&T audiences. We aim to not only increase awareness of what is happening in the film and animation sectors, but also to create a sense of anticipation and pride in local products.”

Green Screen is an annual festival of acclaimed local, regional and international productions that highlight and explore crucial environmental issues.

The festival has grown by leaps and bounds from an audience of 200 in 2011 to over 2,000 in 2015. One of Green Screen’s objectives is to foster local content via their Films for a Better Place programme; an initiative that provided selected short film projects with technical support and small grants. Completed films will be shown at this year’s Festival.

In addition to screenings, Green Screen will also be hosting several panel discussions on issues facing the environment. Topics include Art and Activism, The Big Idea—Life After Oil, and a key discussion on the Beverage Container Bill, in line with this year’s theme, The Big Picture.

MORE INFO

• For screenings and events

taking place during Green Screen The Environmental

Film Festival, visit http://blog.creative.co.tt/

festival-season/