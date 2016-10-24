White Trini finds Caribbean identity

Land surveyor Ivan Laughlin has designed and overseen urban planning projects for several decades. Laughlin believes in sustainable development and expansion of villages to inspire communal togetherness and encourage decentralisation away from the urban centres. In a series exclusive to the T&T Guardian, Laughlin will espouse his vision for the development of T&T’s rural areas like Toco and the east coast. Today, Laughlin speaks to Tony Rakhal-Fraser about his life and inspiration for his vision of development.

He resigned from the Queen’s Park Cricket Club in 1966 because he felt that the club discriminated against non-whites; he became attracted to the radical perspectives of the New World Group as its members sought to chart a new course for a post-colonial Caribbean and its people.

As a student on the UWI St Augustine Campus in the revolutionary 1960s, Ivan Laughlin, white and middle-class, immersed himself in the Black Power revolt, and was part of the march to Caroni under the banner of “Africans and Indians Unite.”

“There was some friction amongst the students on the march. Geddes Granger saw what was going on. He told me: ‘Ivan, organise the students; get them together.’

“So I am saying to myself, here I am, a white man in a Black Power movement, and I am being asked to sort out difficulties amongst the black students. It gave me a lift (Granger’s mandate) because it made me realise that when you have to confront fundamental issues of life, no longer is it seen in white or black; you are just a human being struggling for strong eternal beliefs of a civilisation.”

Laughlin’s perspective and role were in direct conflict with his ethnic (Irish and French Creole heritage) and social class background, outside of the mainstream of the black majority.

His growing-up years were spent not “down the islands” in the lap of privilege, even though there was social interaction amongst his “kindred,” but first on Long Circular Road, and then on a family estate in Maracas (St Joseph) Valley.

During his teen years, Ivan got a perspective of Port-of-Spain from an attic in which his father lived on Frederick Street, his parents having separated.

He spent holidays “seeing and feeling the city come alive.”

His secondary school years were at the Abbey School at Mount St Benedict, to which he peddled to and from the estate. At the school he came under the liberal tutelage of Dutch principals of the Abbey and had a glorious experience as a cricket-loving boy with Ellis “Puss” Achong (inventor of the “Chinaman”), Clifford Roach (who scored the first century and double for WI) and Lance Murray, who all spent a session at the school with the boys. It was Murray (Deryck’s father) who influenced him into the profession of land surveying and being a member of the QPCC.

Surveying the land, from beach to bush

This taste of urban and rural life made an impression on Laughlin, and the rural was consolidated when he became an apprentice surveyor (a white man labourer, really) having to traverse the villages and live with people in Matelot, Cedros, Toco, Mayaro, and so on.

“Then I had to interface with the people in those areas and the crews; you have to encounter all kinds of hardships, in the bush, on the coastline; working with older men drinking rum. Our job was to tell the story of the face of the earth, understand the voices of land and what they are telling you; and so, too, the voices of the people,” says Laughlin.

“But the issue of race was something that you had to be extremely conscious about, and it forced me to have to think very carefully about what my life was about in this place. What it made me realise was that I had to know about the Caribbean.”

He also had the frightening experience of having to wait out the fierce Hurricane Janet (“Janet hide in de mountain, Janet lick down a million building”—Lord Melody) on board a schooner in the Bridgetown port. At UWI in the 1960s, having been persuaded by Lloyd Best to take a degree in economics and government, Laughlin found himself among post-colonial intellectuals of the ilk of Dr James Millette, Best, Norman Girvan, and George Beckford of the New World Group.

He read incessantly, including the writings of Cheddi Jagan, Eric Williams and CLR James. But Laughlin’s defining moment in his growing consciousness came with an evening spent with CLR James at the community centre in St Ann’s.

The impact of CLR James, Frank Worrell

“His impact on my thinking as a man of the Caribbean was profound; I owe a great deal to him,” says Laughlin.

That encounter with CLR was in the lead-up to the 1966 general election in which James, along with the likes of Stephen Maharaj, George Weekes and Basdeo Panday, contested on the ticket of the Workers and Farmers Party—a party with a decidedly socialist orientation.

“My mind became filled with knowledge of the Caribbean, and that fixed my orientation and anchored me in this place. It made me realise that the Caribbean is a unique kind of civilisation. And the person outside of CLR that made a tremendous impact on me was Frank Worrell.

“In 1961 when Worrell took the WI cricket team to Australia and moulded together Caribbean people, he went against the traditions of political disintegration. He was one of the greatest leaders the Caribbean has known.”

But armchair politics did not suit Laughlin’s personality. He dived deep into electoral politics as a member of Tapia, the university-bred party of intellectuals.

In the run-up to the 1976 poll, Laughlin hit the road spreading the Review, the party’s newspaper which he and the hierarchy of the party hawked up and down the country.

“I had the south run, delivering papers and engaging in dialogue from San Fernando to Fyzabad and the deep south. Once I did a run in St James, stopping at all of the watering holes along the way. By the end of the line, having accepted invitations to ‘fire one,’ I was quite drunk.”

At the 1976 polls, Ivan came up against George Chambers in the St Ann’s constituency—one which Chambers had ruled over since its creation in 1966. As recorded, Ivan Alexander Laughlin (Tapia) received 679 votes; George Michael Chambers (PNM) attracted 6,853.

It was a chastening time for Ivan and his colleagues. Despite attracting much campaign platform attention, not one of them was able to secure his or her deposit.

“At the end of the election I was flat broke and had to begin to reorganise my life,” says Laughlin.

Changes, personal and professional

Laughlin’s domestic life had taken on a change. He had been divorced from his first wife, one of his own race and social class. His second marriage was to an Indian woman, Thora Chariandy, whom he had met on campus.

This was not well accepted by his own.

“Also, I was no longer in religion and making my own life, and I married an Indian woman, so in those situations it was never an easy thing; there were times when I felt I was ostracised for being married to an Indian woman. However I was accepted by the family of my wife.”

But Laughlin stood his ground, just like when he had resigned from Queen’s Park.

“I remember Gerry Gomez saying to me sometime after I had resigned: ‘Ivan, I admire you; you stood by what you believed in and I have to say that it is something I admire.’ That gave me some sense of not being completely out on a limb.”

One project Laughlin developed was Home Farms, a housing settlement which forecast the Sou Sou Lands project. Laughlin’s