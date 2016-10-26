Suicide can be prevented

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately one million people die each year from suicide. That staggering figure makes the prospect of preventing suicides daunting. But suicides are preventable.

The WHO says early identification and treatment of depression and alcohol use disorders are key for the prevention of suicide at individual level, as well as follow-up contact with those who have attempted suicide and psychosocial support in communities.

Signs of the suicidal

There are almost always warning signs from individuals who are suicidal. Often we are not prepared to recognise the warnings and, even when we do, we hardly ever know what to do. It is important to equip ourselves with the appropriate information to help prevent others from suiciding.

“Suicide is a desperate attempt to escape suffering that has become unbearable,” says www.helpguide.org. “Blinded by feelings of self-loathing, hopelessness and isolation, a suicidal person can’t see any way of finding relief except through death. But despite their desire for the pain to stop, most suicidal people are deeply conflicted about ending their own lives. They wish there was an alternative to suicide, but they just can’t see one.”

The following is a list of suicidal warning signs from the suicide help guide.

• Talking about suicide. Any talk about suicide, dying, or self-harm, such as “I wish I hadn’t been born,” “If I see you again...” and “I’d be better off dead.”

• Seeking out lethal means. Seeking access to guns, pills, knives or other objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Preoccupation with death. Unusual focus on death, dying or violence. Writing poems or stories about death.

• No hope for the future. Feelings of helplessness, hopelessness and being trapped. Belief that things will never get better or change.

• Self-loathing, self-hatred. Feelings of worthlessness, guilt, shame and self-hatred. Feeling like a burden to people.

• Withdrawing from others. Withdrawing from friends and family. Increasing social isolation. Desire to be left alone.

• Sudden sense of calm. A sudden sense of calm and happiness after being extremely depressed can mean that the person has made a decision to attempt suicide.

Common myths

There are also common myths that affect the way we view suicides, which prevents us from reaching out.

Among them, according to the University of Notre Dame counselling centre, are:

• Suicide happens without warning. We sometimes believe that people who talk about suicide don’t do it. This is a myth because although suicide can be an impulsive act, it is often thought out and communicated to others, but people ignore the clues.

• If talking about suicide may give someone the idea. Also a myth because experts say “raising the question of suicide without shock or disapproval shows that you are taking the person seriously and responding to their pain.”

• Most suicidal people are undecided about living or dying. Suicidal people are often undecided about living or dying right up to the last minute; many gamble that others will save them.

• Once a person is suicidal, he or she is suicidal forever. This is also a myth. People who want to kill themselves will not always feel suicidal; they feel that way until the crisis period passes.

• No one has the right to stop a person who wants to kill themselves. The guide says, “No suicide has only one victim; family members, friends, and loved ones all suffer from the loss of a life. You would try to save someone if you saw them drowning. Why is suicide any different?”

It is difficult to understand what drives a person to take their own lives, but a suicidal person is in so much pain and sees no other option. Knowing the signs is the first step to suicide prevention.

Remember to give emotional support, encourage the individual to talk about their suicidal feelings and help them also to seek professional help.

• Caroline C Ravello is a strategic communications and media practitioner with over 30 years of proficiency. She holds an MA in Mass Communications and is pursuing the MSc in Public Health (MPH) from the UWI. Write to: mindful.tt@gmail.com.

