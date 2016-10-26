Vitas House gets support from Payless ShoeSource

This year, Payless ShoeSource has donated the net profit from the sale of its 2016 Payless Bracelets and limited edition pink socks and Champion sneakers to The Cancer Society of T&T. The bracelets spread the message about the benefit of early detection in the fight against breast cancer. Profits from the sale of the bracelets, socks and sneakers will help the Cancer Society do its work. It’s a tangible gesture in keeping with the footwear firm’s similar donation last year of all its net profits from its cancer initiative to the Vitas House.

Payless customers who purchase any of the items during October will receive an additional 20 per cent discount that can be redeemed at the footwear store between October 25 and November 14.

Payless ShoeSource has helped the Cancer Society and Vitas House for the past eight years with some enthusiastic support in the fight against breast cancer.

The Vitas House Hospice is a subsidiary of the T&T Cancer Society, and is located at the St James Medical Complex. While the Cancer Society is at the forefront of creating and promoting cancer awareness, it expands its services to the terminally ill at Vitas House. Vitas House offers free 24-hour palliative care at its 12-bed facility, seven days a week, to dying cancer patients. Hospice staff embrace the belief that “no one should die alone”.

Palliative care at Vitas House aims to relieve pain and suffering for terminal patients. According to the hospice’s general manager, Lilia Mootoo, one of the biggest rewards is when patients come to them in pain and hospice staff are able to help them become comfortable and allay fears so that they can die peacefully, with their family at their bedside.

Another huge reward, Mootoo said, is when patients' relatives return to thank them for a job well done and volunteer their services in the hospice, or plan a fundraising event, knowing that Vitas House depends on donations to continue its work.

Mootoo noted that the hospice has suffered from a lack of appropriate analgesic drugs for terminally ill cancer patients, opiods, both slow release and immediate release tablets, and patches for those who cannot swallow. She said the team continues to have to make do with what they have. She says many times, doctors’ referrals are too late in the patient’s life for proper care.

“Referring a patient a day before they die, sometimes even the same day, is a travesty,” she says.

“Our future goals are: to continue to serve terminally ill cancer patients, as we are doing, and perhaps do that better with help from the Government in procuring the necessary analgesic drugs; to have patients referred to us earlier so that their last days, weeks or months can be as comfortable as can be; and to be an example and teach others who are interested in hospice care, in the hope that many more hospices come on stream in T&T.”

She added, “We think talking about death and dying is still difficult for many people in the country. Corporate T&T seems not to be comfortable in putting on or suggesting seminars on actual death and dying. The Palliative Care Society of T&T has an annual conference/workshop on palliative care issues and sometimes includes hospice care, but on the whole, not much is done in promoting the work done by hospice workers. We try to remind doctors in the government hospitals about our work in the hope that patients will come to us sooner—but that seems to be an ongoing battle.”