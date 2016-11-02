Disabilities are no match for a powerful mind

Imagine a mother’s dismay at being told by a teacher that she should have planted peas instead of having her child. Or imagine her shock when an educational psychologist says her young son is incapable of learning—so George Street would be a good place to send him.

Elizabeth-Ann St Clair ignored these harsh comments from people who ought to have been encouraging and responsible. She pushed past their pessimism because she believed her son was something special.

Today, 30-year-old Akini Gill, who had a speech impediment and was diagnosed with dyslexia (a learning disability that can cause problems with reading, learning and writing) and dyspraxia (poor motor co-ordination), has a Master of Arts degree in music education from New York University.

Gill, originally from Laventille, has taught music at Diego Martin Central and Mucurapo West Secondary Schools as well as Chaguanas Government Primary. He is now an instructor at the Centre of Education Programmes at the University of T&T.

When he was six, Gill’s mother—who was a late reader herself—first recognised her son’s challenges.

“My mother used to read stories to me and my younger brother Efiba, and at the end of the story, she would ask simple questions about it, and my brother would be able to answer these questions but not me,” Gill said.

It was difficult for Gill at school, as his bad lisp and poor hand coordination made it difficult for teachers to understand him when he spoke and wrote. His mother was often summoned to the school to listen to teachers gripe about these problems.

Switching schools did not help either, as teachers at his new school also complained to his mother about the same issues.

“My mother thought it was just the school and the way the teachers taught, but it wasn’t,” she said.

His mother sought professional help from chairman of the Dyslexic Association of T&T, Catherine Kelshall. Kelshall referred Gill to a speech therapist, who recommended that Gill should be seen by an education psychologist at the Mt Hope Children’s Hospital. This was the doctor who made the “George Street” comment.

“In his report, it was said that my language was in the retarded range,” said Gill.

He was 11 but had the learning level of a six-year-old.

Kelshall began to give Gill remedial lessons. He did the secondary school entrance exam (called Common Entrance at the time) and based on his results, Gill was placed in post primary school.

St Clair knew that another ordinary school wasn’t going to help her son, so with Kelshall’s help, Gill enrolled in Eshe’s Learning Center for children with learning disabilities on Ariapita Avenue, Port-of-Spain.

Gill had a second evaluation by another education psychologist, Allyson Hamel-Smith, who assessed him as having dyslexia and dyspraxia.

After two years of remedial classes and attention at Eshe’s, Gill did an entrance exam at Belmont Boys Secondary and surprisingly, he was accepted. Now 14, Gill was placed in Form Two, but he struggled.

“I was unable to finish my work on time and though my handwriting improved a little, it was still an issue. It was difficult to keep up with the conventional teaching because there was nothing specialised for someone like me,” Gill said.

Gill’s experience at Belmont Secondary was mixed. There were some teachers who encouraged, as well as those who didn’t.

He recalled being heartbroken after a Parents Day meeting, when a teacher told his mother it would have been better if she had planted peas instead of giving birth to him.

In Form Three, things looked up and Gill had his first milestone of beating all his classmates in a coursework assignment. Gill said he was so surprised that he did not believe it until he actually saw his report book.

While some celebrated this victory, others said the teachers conspired to give him the grade.

At CXC, Gill obtained three passes. On the advice of psychologist Hamel-Smith, he was able to do the exams with the help of two writers appointed by the CXC board and received an additional 15 minutes on every hour of the exam.

Gill praised his former music teacher George Sambrano and English teachers Christopher McMaster and Lucy Reyes-Griffith who is now the school’s principal, for their role in his success, but he lamented that the education system did not cater for children with learning disabilities.

“This is very disappointing because at this time after so many years and so much development, there should be trained teachers from pre-school to university existing in the system to deal with learning disabilities.”

While at secondary school, Gill consistently attended music classes at Trinity All Generations School of the Arts (Tags), at the Trinity Cathedral where he had enrolled while attending Eshe’s.

At the music school, he was hampered by his poor hand coordination which meant he was unable to hold pan sticks properly.

“I spent a lot of years shaking the chac chac, hitting the tambourine and just watching my peers move on,” he said.

After sitting CXC examinations in 2004, Gill was encouraged by music teacher Sambrano to apply for the music certificate course at the UWI, St Augustine.

He had his issues, but a determined Gill successfully completed the two-year course.

He did not stop there; in 2006 he applied for the Bachelors in Musical Art and was accepted. Two years into his studies Gill began teaching at Chaguanas Government Primary under the Pan in the Classroom Unit, an initiative by the Ministry of Education. He also became a music tutor at Tags and would teach there on specific days.

It was an honourable moment for Gill when he graduated from UWI with honours in 2009.

Gill later received a national scholarship which afforded him the opportunity to attend New York University. He said he felt much more welcome at NYU than he did at our local educational institutes.

“Nobody looks at your disability. They look at your capability,” said Gill.

From a true place, Gill’s thesis was titled: Teaching Music to Children with Learning Disabilities in T&T.

So well done was his thesis that lecturers said his oral presentation was one of the best ever from the music education department at NYU.

Gill is now in the process of writing a book about his life, From The Bridge To An Impossible Dream.

From a boy who had speech problems, poor motor skills and learning disabilities, Gill beat the odds, shut the mouths of naysayers and showed that education psychologist from Mt Hope Hospital that if he ever visited George Street, it would only be to patronise vendors for their produce.

“There are a lot of children in the education system who give up on themselves because they may not have that strong support system they need, like I did, to get me to my present state. I thank God for my mother and those who held my hand and believed in me along the way,” said Gill.

“There needs to be a shift in culture regarding the way we think; a revolution of the mind that would make T&T a better place for everyone, especially those of us with learning disabilities. We are people too. Don’t forget us.”

WHAT IS DYSPRAXIA?

Dyspraxia is a brain-based condition that makes it hard to plan and coordinate physical movement. Children with dyspraxia tend to struggle with balance and posture. They may appear clumsy or “out of sync” with their environment.

Dyspraxia goes by many names: developmental coordination disorder, motor learning difficulty, motor planning difficulty and apraxia of speech. It can affect the development of gross motor skills like walking or jumping. It can also affect fine motor skills like the hand movements needed to write clearly and the mouth and tongue movements needed to pronounce words correctly.

Dyspraxia can affect social skills too. Children with dyspraxia may behave immaturely even though they typically have average or above-average intelligence.

Kids don’t outgrow dyspraxia. But occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy and other tools and strategies can help.