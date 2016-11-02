Suicide needs response from all of society

Among other explanations, suicide is a reflection of a gap in the emotional wellbeing of our population. If we can be honest about all the malaise surrounding us, we would probably admit that there is an unquestionable deficit in the areas of social and mental security.

Even so, with accurate education and intervention, suicide is preventable. What it requires though is some level of investment, and that not just of financial resources but also greater collective commitment to the mental wellbeing of our population.

This is a public health issue which must be addressed at a population level. It requires political will and political commitment (and even as I write these words the despair deepens).

The WHO says that “political commitment is essential to ensure that suicide prevention receives the resources it requires as well as its fair share of attention from national and state leaders.” The WHO also recommends ways to build political commitment which it says can include:

• Enhancing awareness of national and state leaders;

• Frequent publication of well-researched policy and position papers on suicide prevention;

• Identification of political leaders and/or an ambassador who may particularly empathise with the issue (e.g. someone who has lost a family member or friend to suicide);

• Frequent and adequate reference to suicide as a public policy issue in the media;

• Consistent lobbying with parliamentarians as well as government representatives at various levels.

I had been contemplating the reported death of a 14-year-old by suicide and the words used by his mom, saying: “He didn’t even say anything. He could have come to me.” It was a sobering story, because much of what I gleaned from the reported conversation by this Form Three pupil required that someone should have paid attention to the signals.

There were a few things that should ring an alarm for anyone listening to this youth before his demise. I read the story thinking mainly of the need to educate people sufficiently and quickly.

Speaking to the media, his mother said: “She knew her son was sad, but did not know he was so depressed to the point to take his life.”

She was reported as saying that recently she had a talk with the teenager in which he admitted that “he felt sometimes that if he wasn’t around, he believed the family of six would be better off.”

While watching television before his demise, his mother reported him as saying, “he didn’t like looking poor and wearing cheap clothing and things like that.”

He said, “Mammy, I feeling bad because I can’t help you, look how small I am, and I can’t help you. If I left the family that would be the only way because you would have one less mouth to feed…”

The report quoted his mom also as saying he was always worrying about the finances of the family, working on weekends to try and help out.

To her eternal regret, Mom, who possibly does/did not have the information that would cause her to be alarmed, said, “But I didn’t take it seriously because I was tired and didn’t think for the life of me he would have done this.”

We are lost without the appropriate education. And as much as we may want to think that people should be knowledgeable and sensitive enough, we cannot assume that they know what to look or listen for when there is a cry for help. Very often we live in the disbelief that our loved ones would suicide.

“I am at a loss. I can’t believe he did this,” his mother said. “I can’t believe he was hurting so much that he thought this was his only option, and he didn’t even say anything. He could have come to me.”

He did go to her. He said many things, too. But if we do not know what we are looking for in these conversations then it would elude us.

Still contemplating this incident and the level of unawareness in which we live, I was again faced with the news of a 13-year-old who was discovered hanging at her home on the weekend. She was also a Form Three student, and this time the report said she was a student at Cowen Hamilton Secondary School, my alma mater. It felt even more personal.

Since our national overall response to mental health and mental illnesses is so trifling, I am tentative about suicide becoming a political priority. It seems imperative then that initiatives in schools, churches, homes, and communities must be employed to educate on how to listen and look for the signs of the suicidal. We need, as a start, to each consider learning Mental Health First Aid so that we can discern the signs of suicide in those around us.