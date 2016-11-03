Angostura staff volunteer for worthy causes

As part of its employee engagement and volunteerism programme, Angostura staff and families recently embarked on a month of volunteerism.

“We really appreciate that our employees have grasped and embraced the concept of ‘Paying it Forward’ through the various volunteer activities,” said Shane Ram, executive manager–human resources and administration at the House of Angostura.

Several employees and their families, together with students of the Barataria North Secondary School, trekked to “3 Pools” Blanchisseuse, to participate in the annual International Coastal Clean-up on September 17.

They collected several bags of garbage, and the data recorded formed part of a report that was submitted to the local organising body for the campaign.

The involvement of the students assisted them in a better understanding of caring for the environment and teamwork.

Also in September, the company distributed books, shelving units and other items to primary schools in the Laventille/Morvant area.

Employees donated many of the books as part of an ongoing library enhancement programme. Some employees made presentations at several of the schools. The children were happy to interact with staff, who read for them.

Social media activities were part of the engagement, with staff sharing tips on their social media outlets about responsible drinking and facts concerning alcohol consumption, educating their friends and families.

Employees also discussed the topic online with a nurse.

In other activities, a team of over 40 women took part in Scotiabank’s annual Women Against Breast Cancer 5k around the Queen’s Park Savannah.

The team comprised female staff, who were also encouraged to bring a young person to participate in the event.

On the day before the event, the T&T Cancer Society held a sale of some of their promotional items in Angostura’s staff canteen.

This raised over $2,200 in support of the cause.

The company also held a cake sale at its courtyard on October 14. Each department nominated a charity or organisation for the donations.

One was selected in a “draw”—the Cyril Ross Home for children afflicted with HIV/Aids, in Tunapuna.

Staff later visited the home and presented them with a cheque for over $6,900.