When is it not sexual harassment? 

Review by Kevin Baldeosingh

Who except a misogynist would criticise laws against sexual harassment and, if they did, wouldn’t all their arguments be absurd?

Literature professor Daphne Patai in this book shows that, on the contrary, there is a strong case against policing sexual harassment as happens in universities and workplaces in North America.

Patai writes: “It seems to me that except for egregious offences such as assault, bribery, or extortion (whether sexual or not)—for which legal remedies have existed for many years—the petty annoyance of occasional misplaced sexual attentions or sexist putdowns has to be tolerated. Why? Because the type of vigilance necessary to inhibit it would create a social climate so unpleasant, and ultimately so repressive, that the cure would be much worse than the disease.”

Patai’s arguments seem to have had little impact eight years after her book’s initial publication, except perhaps that the absurdities of extreme feminists, who successfully got sexual harassment laws and regulations instituted in the United States and Canada, have now come under increasing criticism. Patai asserts that these feminists are not primarily concerned with harassment of women per se, but that their ultimate agenda is the dismantling of heterosexuality itself.

Since this goal baldly stated would automatically scuttle any such campaign, what Patai calls the “Sexual Harassment Industry” (SHI) has been used to indirectly undermine relations between men and women.

“What I am criticising here is an important—and to me profoundly disturbing—aspect of feminism: its predilections for turning complex human relations into occasions for mobilising the feminist troops against men,” Patai explains.

Her book traces the history of the sexual harassment campaign and its legislative development in the US. Along the way, she exposes the contradictory positions and arguments of gender feminism’s leading spokeswomen such as Catherine MacKinnon and Andrea Dworkin, showing how the views of these “radical feminists” are, in fact, held by the majority of gender feminists.

Although Patai acknowledges that most people do not buy into the perspective of this Third Wave feminism, she notes that even non-feminist women and men have unwittingly accepted many of the movement’s arguments. As a result, “speech that was once considered unpleasant, rude, vulgar or even deeply offensive comes to be redefined as...sexual discrimination depriving women of their civil rights,” Patai says.

She shows how this has stifled free speech at universities and also hampered normal male-female relations in the North American workplace which, she says, is precisely what the gender feminist lobby wanted to achieve.

All of this may seem irrelevant to T&T but, inasmuch as our society is now playing catch up, Heterophobia is useful as a guide to avoiding the legal and bureaucratic pitfalls if ever legislators here decide to mimic the US policies. This is even more crucial as the older generation of Caribbean equity feminists are bowing out and being replaced by younger ones who cleave more closely to the radical ideas of their North American counterparts.

​BOOK INFO

Heterophobia

Daphne Patai.

Rowman & Littlefield Publishers, 1998.

ISBN-10: 0742508463; 296 pages.