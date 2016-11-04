Art Society launches ‘Seeds’ tonight

The Art Society of T&T will present its annual November members’ exhibition, Seeds For A Sustainable Future. The opening night reception takes place tonight at 7 o’clock at the Society’s headquarters, cor Jamaica Boulevard and St Vincent Ave, Federation Park, Port-of-Spain.

In the 1960’s, when the Art Society was newly formed, many of the artists were commissioned to help plant the seeds of nationhood. T&T was a new independent country and the Art Society worked hand in hand with the government and with game changers to foster national pride. Their artwork captured the best of our beautiful land, our traditions, our religions, our habits and celebrated our potential as a new nation.

Today, seven decades later, the tools used to capture the world, have changed. With smart phones, digital cameras, video and social media accessible to many, as opposed to a few, fine art as a platform for creating awareness and driving social change, is channelled less often now, than in times past, a release said.

With this is mind, for this year’s annual exhibition, we challenged our artistes to become a creative part of the UN’s International Year of Pulses. In many countries (including T&T) consumer, food industry members, and governments have little knowledge of pulses, their attributes, or their ability to contribute to the solution of many food related issues facing the world today. Seeds For a Sustainable Future is a way to highlight the nutritional benefits of the little beans we can produce here in T&T, and act for a healthy, hunger-free and sustainable world.

Seeds For A Sustainable Future will run until November 18 and a special invitation is extended to students attending primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

Admission is free. For more information, call 622-9827 or visit the Web site: www.artsocietytt.org