Danni lands Divali Nagar queen title

Dannilian Motilal is on a winning streak having captured not just the Miss Divali Canada title but also the NCIC Miss Divali Nagar 2016 crown on October 27.

Motilal, 19, born and raised in Canada of Trinidadian heritage, is a pharmaceutical chemistry student at the University of Ontario, Institute of Technology. The daughter of Dianne and Rolan Motilal of Gopie Trace, Penal, also copped the Miss Photogenic title, chosen online and by judges, as well as the People’s Choice Award, determined by a ballot voting system at the venue.

Not only did thousands of deyas light up the Nagar site in Chaguanas all of last week but the queen entrants from across the globe, including Canada, United States, Jamaica, Belize and Suriname, radiated the venue, led by Leanne Diane Dookie. Several dignitaries and prominent public figures attended the nine-day event, including President Carmona and his wife Reema, PM Dr Keith Rowley, Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott, boxing champion Ria Ramnarine and cricketer Daren Ganga.

Motilal was selected by promoter Vashtie Doorga, CEO of Doorga Entertainment, as she was appointed by NCIC PRO Surujdeo Mangaroo, to select a delegate to represent Canada. Doorga, before returning to Canada, extended special thanks to all who assisted her including Rajmani Ram of Epic Entertainment, South Team Construction Company Ltd, Mohammed Book Store, B and M Construction, Links Electrical, G Boochoon and Sons and Maytec Electrical Ltd.

Contestants were judged based on three categories; sari, talent and an interview. Parading in a sari made of pure georgette and pure varanasi chiffon, Motilal’s outfit was completed with embroidery, put together by artisans from the villages of Farrukhabad, India. The embroidery was a mixture of zardosi (light and antique gold metallic thread) and kundans (flat silver beads).

Motilal, who has been dancing since the age of four, performed a classical dance item titled Mere Dholna. She recently opened her own dance school (DevDan Dance Academy) and has performed at many functions in Canada including the 2015 Pan Am Games, and for the T&T Consulate General of T&T.

Motilal is trained in classical, Bollywood, and Bharatanatyam styles of dance and is also a musician, versatile in playing the harmonium, and is training in mastering the tabla. For the past four years, Motilal has been modelling and auditioning with her agency—Peace Management. She also has her own makeup business (Vanity Makeup Artistry) where she teaches techniques about makeup.

Carnival brand The Lost Tribe continues its series of Front Yard Film screenings with The Calypso Rose Effect showcasing Pascale Obolo’s Calypso Rose: The Lioness of the Jungle this evening, from 7 pm at Siegert Square, Woodbrook.

In a realse, Lost Tribe stated: "Calypso Rose is an ambassador of Caribbean music, a living legend, a charismatic character, the uncontested diva of calypso music. Paris, New York, Trinidad, Tobago, back to Africa, in each place we learn a little more about the many faces and facets of her life. It is a film not only about memory, the exchange and discovery of world cultures, but also the journey of a militant and authentic woman, an Afro-Caribbean soul, an exemplary artise, far from the glitz and glitter, at the dawn of her life."

The cultural evening also features performances by The National Steel Symphony Orchestra (NSSO), conducted by Akua Leith. The NSSO boasts a compliment of 23 of T&T’s finest, music-literate pan musicians.

The evening will end with the dynamic musical force that is Tiefhead, a collaborative effort with musicians and producers to expand the view of global dance music to the local listener. The mantra of one vibe-many dancefloors rings true with chief curators, AndyHimself & Channel 13.

AndyHimself is a producer/DJ with local roots who's produced and DJed for international record labels out of the UK and Mediterranean. Channel 13 wears many hats and is a sound curator/DJ with experience in different creative and promotional fields.

Traffikliters to host Parang Luncheon

Traffikliters Association will hold its 2016 fund-raiser, a Parang Luncheon, at Green Meadows, Santa Cruz on Sunday November 6.

“We want to try something different this time,” said the group’s president Ian Corbie, “We have had dinners for the past eight years, it’s time for something new and it’s close to the Christmas season, hence a Parang Luncheon.”

Appearing will be at least two parang bands - Amandes de Paranda and Country Mile. There will be, as well, music supplied by a deejay and lots of food and the MC would be Brian Reyes. Several door prizes will be up for grabs. Tickets cost $300 each.

Recently, the Association held its Annual General Meeting at the home of secretary Joan Khelawan on St John Road, St Augustine and re-elected Corbie to serve his second term at the helm. Also elected were Donna Francis (vice president); Joan Khelawan (secretary); Clarence Homer (treasurer); and, Mona Akal (PRO). Trustees are Carlos Landeau and Ruby Kueng Fatt, with Peter Dash and Andrew Dukhie being directors.

The group, which consists of ex-workers of the traffic department of the defunct BWIA, was formed in 2008, and is known for its charity work in many areas.

Traffikliters continues to live up to its motto, Keeping the Light Burning, doing charity work with its annual pre-Mothers’ Day function which features modelling and Karaoke. Previous donations have also been made to the Cancer Society, Amica House, and Servol.

Joey Lewis remembered

Hardly a day goes by that the music of the late “Pal” Joey Lewis is not heard on the airwaves. For more than six decades Lewis gave T&T and the world beautiful music, until his passing on Carnival Sunday 2016, on February 8. He will be remembered on Sunday, when his widow Julia, members of his orchestra and Gonzales United Youth Movement (GUYM)—which comprises his neighbours and residents of the community—host Pal Joey Lewis Celebration: de Birthplace, de Man and his Music at Escallier AC Primary School, Gonzales, from 10.30 am.

This week, Lewis’ widow told Pulse: “The purpose of this event is to bring our community together to highlight the positive contribution that Joey Lewis has made. It will be used as a catalyst to bring the residents together for a day of fun and entertainment. Moreso, it will highlight the wealth of talent within the community and environs as most of the entertainers are either residents or affiliated with the community.”

The day’s activities include a street parade through the Gonzales community, the Joey Lewis round robin football competition and live entertainment. The cast of performers includes the Pal Joey Lewis Orch, bpTT Renegades, Sapophonics and Sheikers steel orchestras, Chris “Tambu” Herbert, Duane O’Connor, Denise Belfon, Dance Gulston, Tommy Joseph and others.

Any proceeds from this event will go towards the Joey and Judy Lewis Foundation, where some of the main objectives include the provision of partial scholarships to individuals pursuing music/performing arts, shelter and counselling service for displaced victims of domestic violence and their children.

“We are celebrating the life and contribution of our very own Joey Lewis while keeping alive his dream that our community must be united and used as a beacon for other communities nationwide.”

For more information call Julia “Judy” Lewis (366 3242/623 7572) or Marlon Small (704 9783).