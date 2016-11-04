One Yoga hosts weekend Vinyasa workshop

Local yoga enthusiast Troy Hadeed and One Yoga are hosting a workshop titled The Yoga of Awakening—A Weekend Vinyasa Flow Yoga Immersion with yoga teacher Seane Corn who is based in California.

Seane Corn is a celebrated yoga teacher known for her activism and teaching that incorporates both the physical and mystical aspects of yoga. She says her classes integrate dynamic vinyasa flow asana (linking movement with breath) with the application of precise alignment, meditation, visualisation, intention and prayer to create an inner journey towards healing and empowerment.

The weekend-long workshop in Trinidad will take place at the Queen’s Park Oval, Eastern Entrance, Port-of-Spain and starts tonight (7 pm - 9.30 pm) with a Dharma talk on Embodying Spiritual Activism: The Yoga of Individual and Collective Healing. A release said the workshop aims to transform people at different levels, and there are fees involved, with spots available for Corn’s Dharma Talk as well as for the yoga sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

The four-part workshop teaches how to look first to one’s own limited beliefs, dysfunctions and inter/intra-personal dynamics. Then it explores our role in society and the responsibility we all hold as healers, leaders and seekers to create a community inclusive and accessible to all.

“Harmonising breathing, movement, and awareness will bring release to stuck emotions, leading to both physical and emotional strength and wellbeing. After harnessing the benefits of a physical practice, participants can use yoga as a gateway to their chakras to energetically heal themselves,” says a release from One Yoga on the workshop series.

Corn, according ot One Yoga, uses yoga as a practice of compassion—she believes that stress and trauma live in the body, and that yoga practice can help us confront and change some of the patterns that keep us stuck and suffering.

All levels of yoga practitioners over 18 are welcome to the talk and the yoga sessions. Those who have injuries, physical disabilities or are pregnant are encouraged to come and should just modify the poses to suit their needs, says One Yoga.

MORE INFO

For more information about the event, and or purchase tickets, visit https://clients.mindbodyonline.com or call One Yoga at (868) 351-9642 or visit www.oneyogatt.com