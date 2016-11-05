Elias donates funds to help abused children

“We need to get people sensitised to the challenge we have every day here. Three hundred and sixty-five days a year, we have pockets of Haiti in Trinidad, and we need to help,” Emile Elias commented at the recent handing over of his chairman’s quarterly fees to the St Dominic’s Children’s Home in Belmont.

The cheque was for $24,750 or three months’ after-tax pay for Elias’ work as chairman of TSTT. Elias vowed to continue making an annual donation to the home throughout his tenure at TSTT.

Sister Arlene Greenidge, the manager of St Dominic’s Children’s Home, said the money would be used to offset the cost of psychosocial services for the young people in their care.

She told the Eliases that a psychological evaluation of a child typically costs $8,000, “but we seek out concessions. We have a service provider who will do it for $4,000 or $5,000.” The home wants to encourage psychology and social work student interns to have work experience there.

So what is the home’s biggest challenge? Greenidge said while meeting daily costs is always important, the greater challenge was meeting needs of sexually and/or physically abused children.

She said, “We came out of the orphanage model in the 1970s which required residential childcare because the children were orphans or because of poverty.”

In the 21st century, children coming to the home were there because of dangerous family situations. For this reason, in 2008, the home decided to adopt a new approach that took into account the severe trauma most of the children coming into the home had experienced. “We do not have bad children but children who came out of bad situations.”

At the same time, these children long to be with their family, “so we are always working to promote the earliest reinsertion of the child back into the family of origin or, if that is not suitable, into other families,” Sister Greenidge said.