Love and Jazz month kicks off at Queen’s Hall

November at Queen’s Hall is all about Love and Jazz, as every weekend there will be performances to generate a feeling of goodwill just before the holiday season. The Love Movement, Francesco Emmanuel, Etienne Charles, Jorge Pardo and the T&T Youth Philharmonic are in the line-up.

“This time of year is synonymous with great music from choirs to musicals and tributes,” said Queen’s Hall general manager Yvonne Roberts-White in a release. “The beauty about the upcoming month is that our stage will feature a different aspect of the musical spectrum and there will be something that everyone can enjoy.”

Performances include homage to R&B legends, film and Broadway; a reflection of the indigenous cultures of three places that carry the same name; fiery Spanish passion and Christmas cheer.

Among the tributes are Hearts Afire, performed by T&T Youth Philharmonic to celebrate the R&B band Earth, Wind and Fire on November 26 and 27. Maurice White, the group’s founder and songwriter, died earlier this year.

Co-founder of the T&T Youth Philharmonic Kenneth Listhrop, who is a fan of the group’s music, said the concert was a way of paying tribute to a great musical influence.

“Earth, Wind and Fire is the best band in American history. Their songs were not only love songs, but they were also about humanity and brotherhood,” Listhrop said. “The kids are enjoying it. Their music has passed on to another generation.”

The T&T Youth Philharmonic, which was formed in 2006, will perform 29 songs taken from Earth, Wind and Fire’s vast discography. In addition to the full orchestra, there will also be a choir.

Spanish flautist and saxophonist Jorge Pardo and Flamenco dancer Nelida Triado will perform at Flamenco and Jazz on November 24. Hosted by the Spanish Embassy, the concert is a fund-raising event to assist the Mt Hope Renal Youth Group and the Kidney Recipients Association. Proceeds will help provide financial support for dialysis, transplant and medication for kidney patients in T&T.

A self-taught musician, Pardo was very connected to jazz as a means of freedom. In the past twenty years, he has shared ideas, music and experiences with the master of flamenco guitar, Paco de Lucia. Since then, Pardo’s flute and soul belonged to flamenco. His 2013 album Huellas earned him the award of Best European Jazz.

Tirado, a principal dancer, began her formal training at Ballet Hispanico of New York at the age of six. The recipient of the 2007 and 2010 BRIO Awards for Artistic Excellence, Tirado has performed in Carmen with the Metropolitan Opera of NY and was the featured flamenco star in Riverdance on Broadway.

On November 20, trumpeter Etienne Charles will present the San Jose Suite. It is a collection of original work that connects the three San Joses—Trinidad, Costa Rica and California, USA.

“It’s a special piece of music,” Charles said. “It’s going to be a fun night.”

The music reflects indigenous and African tones and was commissioned through a Chamber Music America New Jazz Works Grant, funded by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. The work premiered in California last year and has since been to Indiana and twice to New York. This is the collection’s first visit to Trinidad.

Etienne will be accompanied by musicians Brian Hogans (alto saxophone), Alex Wintz (guitar), Sullivan Fortner (piano), and John Davis (drums). In keeping with the season, Charles will also perform music from his Creole Christmas collection.

Francesco Emmanuel will host a one-night-only concert on November 12. A Night of Guitar II. Seven of Trinidad’s talented guitarists will be in the spotlight. Among them are jazz guitarist Dean Williams, who played with soca star Machel Montano; Terry Shaw, who used to play with the late Andre Tanker as well as childhood friend John Hussein, whose avante garde style is often heard when he plays with Mungal Patessar.

Graeme Newling, Emmanuel’s guitar teacher, will be doing flamenco pieces. Not wanting to give away the programme, Newling said this year’s event will include music of a different era.

“People will be pleasantly surprised. Everyone would be able to sing along,” he said.

But he did share that Kyle Richardson, whose recent appearance as Jesus of Nazareth in the JSC produced Jesus Christ Superstar, will add the Christmas spirit. Part proceeds from this show will go to Vitas House and the Society of St Vincent de Paul.

To kick Love and Jazz month off, The Love Movement presents When Love Came Down. Their performances started last evening and continue until November 6. The show is a blend of Disney classics, a popular movie musical, Motown and Christmas and will be performed by Love Movement’s three choirs.

For the finale, in the spirit of the upcoming season, the three choirs will come together to sing some Christmas favourites.