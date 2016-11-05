Nestlé supports an economy in transition through innovation

On October 27, Nestlé T&T, through the Nescafé brand, launched its award-winning Dolce Gusto coffee machine at Estate 101.

Dolce Gusto is a single-serve machine which boasts delivery of up to 15 bars of professional pressure to make the perfect cup of coffee, every time, in the comfort of your home.

Dubbed The Modern Art of Coffee, the event brought together the “who’s who” of T&T to experience the new product. Throughout the event, guests were immersed into an environment surrounded by sight of performance art and video projections, aromatic smells of coffee, and sounds of perfectly blended classical and modern music, a release said. Numerous attractions grasped attendees’ attention during the evening, including artist James Paul’s transformation of a 3D hand painted Café into a 2D painting, using a live model; artists James Hackett & Reuben Gonsalves sketches of patrons, live at the event; a photo booth shot by Marlon James; a coffee Instagram booth where attendees placed their cups, chose a background and props and took the perfect coffee photo and video projections; where an array of scenes were cast (projected) onto the walls of Estate 101, displaying various times of day in six different locales - Paris, New York, London, Marrakesh, Rome and T&T.

Attendees experienced a virtual and immersive time lapse and city tour and the world of Nescafé Dolce Gusto through flavours Cafe Au Lait, Americano, Cappuccino, Marrakesh Tea, Espresso Intenso & Chococino and there was a live performance by Arielle Cowie & The A Team band. During his welcome speech, Nestlé T&T country manager Michel Beneventi, expressed pride in working for a company that supports an economy in transition, through innovation. He said the launch of the Nescafé Dolce Gusto machine in T&T and soon, across the Caribbean, provides consumers with the ability to prepare specialty coffees and even teas, in the comfort of their homes.