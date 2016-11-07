Development plans can benefit people as well as the land

The national issues of most significance in the country today are: recession, urgent diversification, the prevailing reduction in national revenue, spiraling crime and very serious traffic congestion.

These together signal a fundamental economic reality of deep concern, maybe even of a national crisis. At the same time, they tell us, once again, that we need a philosophical, visionary and implementable development platform that can stimulate the imagination and generate hope.

This is not new. Professor Watson at the Trade and Economic Development Unit (TEDU) discussion on June 9 at the University of the West Indies, headlined “How to Diversify T&T”, commented that “diversification” was the first word he had ever heard in his own career. So it will continue to be, until we lay the relevant foundations for real sustainable development.

Remember that in World War II with the marine blockade, we had to diversify to survive. Edwin Carrington (former Secretary General of Caricom, writing in the New World Journal of Dead Season 1967) tells us of that time:

“... the blockade was a marine blockade and this affected the movement of goods transported over great sea distances. The second factor was that the shortage, unavailability, and unreliability of some imports generated a significant increase in domestic supplies, not only of food but also of manufactures, to meet home demand. The experience of the war would suggest that there is no lack of ability or entrepreneurship within the community to deal with this problem.”

West Indian author Vidia Naipaul, as far back as 17 years ago, shared the words of Spanish author Ortega to a Caribbean audience—and they remain ever poignant today:

“People don’t live together just like that. That kind of cohesion exists only within a family. The groups who make up a State live together for a purpose. They are a community of projects, desires, big undertakings. They don’t come together simply to be together but in order to do something tomorrow.”

Listening to our own inner voices

Undoubtedly, we must look inwards to search for how to discover those Caribbean things that are not yet fully discovered. In other words, we must listen to the “voices from within” and those voices are ours, if we would only listen carefully, coming from our land and from our people. Derek Walcott once said: “to change the world, you have to change the language”.

For me, historically, the most powerful and significant word for us in the Caribbean is SURVIVAL. That word, carefully explored, carries with it stories of how, with very limited resources, we have been gradually shaping our civilization.

I have encountered many such stories in my life as a land surveyor charting human settlement approaches to development throughout the Caribbean. So for me, in these islands referred to by some as “colonies of exploitation” and at this strategic and decisive time in our evolution, I want to put on the national development table a perspective that says two things:

1. The need for simultaneous planning and implementation. T&T must be the most planned country in the world; but implementation, even with large financial inflows, is severely lacking. Thus, the crucial word is “simultaneous”. The development perspective must be so designed and structured to allow for such a practical combined approach.

2. The need for fresh endeavours. What Derek Walcott would call “another life”. Not a new life—no—another life.

A National Development Plan Vision 2020 was set before the country in 2009/2010 and is still on the national shelf and now the Economic Development Advisory Board (EDAB) has submitted to the Government a National Development Plan Vision 2030. This is for communication to the population in the months ahead.

Such a long-term development plan is undoubtedly very important, but long term strategies are always made up of a number of short term endeavours, and in a time of crisis, as now clearly exists, the short term initiatives are crucial, because they set the development trends.

This is especially so because the country is tired of promises that hardly ever materialise.

The vision, therefore, must contain those short term strategies that signal, by physical methodologies, two things:

• Effective improvement in the quality of life in the villages, the towns, the cities, the regions, the country.

• The establishment of strong foundations of economic and political diversification, through the implementable strategies defined and articulated in the national budget which establish definitive trends of sustainable transformation of the economy on literally a month by month basis.

In this way we can stimulate people's imagination and generate hope.

I say this because I am reminded of 1976 when we, of Tapia House Group, were campaigning for the general elections and came upon graffiti on a wall in Morvant that said:

“Due to a lack of interest, tomorrow has been cancelled indefinitely”.

Forty years later, is this a prevailing condition of the psychological environment?

A vision for East Trinidad

In such a context, there are two words that I refrain from using: “mega” and “highway”. I say this because I wish to use East Trinidad as one of the main foci for the diversification thrust.

We should listen to the voices of the land. I have found in my life as a land surveyor that when you do this, the land tells you how to effectively use it, rather than you telling it how you want to use it. Sometimes such a visionary conversation also allows you to listen to the voices of people, and in so doing, to mould the terrain so that nature and environment are in harmony with the development perspective.

So let me look at East Trinidad, stretching from Toco in the north to Guayaguayare in the south.

This is territory that, thank God, has not yet felt the wrath of modern development. The land, to a large extent, can still speak.

I know this because at the beginning of 1959, just after turning 17, Lance Murray, the then deputy director of surveys, encouraged me to become a land surveyor. So with just my O Levels, I became an apprentice land surveyor in the Land and Surveys Department of the Ministry of Agriculture. I studied at nights at the Polytechnic Institute, became a topographer, and then, with the encouragement of Paul Williams (one of our land surveyors who pioneered the modern approach to the profession), I became a licensed land surveyor.

In those days, we were mapping T&T, so we had to live in the government rest houses in Blanchisseuse, Matelot, Toco, Mayaro, Cedros (in Trinidad) and Charloteville, Scarborough and Parlatuvier (in Tobago).

The land was our domain as we hiked the hills, laid the trigonometric stations for the aerial mapping, and saw our land in its many forms. MG Smith, the Jamaican poet, as a young man captured that experience: “I saw my land in the morning and oh but she was fair”. Those words tell our story.

Fortunately, we still have the chance to see East Trinidad in that poetic vision. But that chance will not be for long.

I say this because there are development thrusts on the front burner of the Government which relate specifically to East Trinidad and for which I suggest caution.

Let me summarise those thrusts:

• PNM Manifesto (Infrastructure—Special Priorities): “Construct a new first class road to Toco and a new fast ferry port in Toco, thus providing a faster alternative sea route to and from Tobago from East Trinidad and opening up the entire northeast region of Trinidad for new industrial, residential and commercial development.”

This is the Valencia to Toco Grade A Road.

• The highway from Wallerfield to Manzanilla.

My concern and caution is the rationale for the Grade A Road contained in the manifesto and the way it has been urgently expressed in the current budget.

The questions that arise are: is the rationale for the road primarily to make it easier to get to Tobago for those living in East Trinidad, or for those from Tobago to get quickly to Trinidad? Do we want to bring industry to Toco and the North East region of Trinidad?

We do want to make the North East region accessible, as we also want for the Central East region and the South East region of Trinidad. However, we have to ask ourselves: what are the real historical, physical and environmental attributes of these regions that we want to retain, enjoy and cherish with all their natural beauty, their diversity and most importantly, the creative development foundations for investment they provide?

These are the development issues I will explore in my next article.

To be continued