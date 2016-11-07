Digicel Foundation helps upgrade school’s library

This week the Hardbargain Government Primary School completed the refurbishment of their school’s library, which was funded by the Digicel Foundation as part of their Extraordinary Projects Impacting Communities (Epic) Programme.

The Foundation’s Epic Programme is committed to donating funds to develop and enhance outdoor and indoor youth-friendly spaces in local communities.

The Hardbargain Government Primary School in Williamsville, is one of the 15 organisations that received funding earlier this year to aid in the completion of their project, a release said.

When the school’s principal, Azard Mohammed, applied for the Epic grant of US$5,000 in June, they promptly began to implement their project with heavy involvement from teachers, administrative staff, the school’s security guard and members of the PTA. Their plans to refurbish the library entailed the purchasing of desks, chairs, books, a computer, the installation of carpet and an air condition unit, as well as the restoration of book shelves.

The Digicel Foundation team paid a visit to the school on October 26, and members were delighted by the sight of students engrossed in reading some of their favourite books.

During the visit Mohammed expressed his gratitude to Digicel Foundation senior project officer Cindyann Currency. Mohammed said he will extend the use of the upgraded facility to the PTA and the community, to host Adult Literacy classes after school hours.