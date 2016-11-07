New Play Fest brings Miracle to TTW stage

The tragic story of murdered businesswoman, Vindra Naipaul-Coleman reached a Trinidad Theatre Workshop (TTW) stage last weekend, courtesy the New Play Festival.

The Festival was presented by the Playwrights Workshop with support from the National Drama Association of T&T.

It was no surprise to see the work of someone like veteran dramatist, Ronald John making the list of three plays selected for a festival of this kind, though the other offerings came from relative newcomers—Sonja Dumas with Angels Live in Tunapuna and Safa Niamat-Ali presenting her play, Hell.

John’s Miracle was a standout contribution to the Festival.

After staging of the play, John told a full house on October 31 that he had been captivated by the story of the yet unresolved 2006 kidnapping and killing of the supermarket CEO and he wanted to change the perspective of the tragic episode.

The storyline often veers far away from the circumstances described through evidence at the now infamous trial that led to the freeing of all the suspects. SPOILER: In John’s account, the kidnap victim, Joanna (played by Kala Neehall), emerges alive in the end.

The kidnappers maintain phone contact with Joanna’s seemingly unfazed millionaire husband, Raj (played by Jarod Baptiste). Elvis, played by the highly-competent Jovon Browne and his nervy, bungling accomplice, Joe (Kwasi Shade) try to come to terms with the fact that their kidnap for ransom plot seems set to fall apart.

Raj’s surprising indifference and Joanna’s defiance were not what the two criminals had expected. In fact, Joanna’s cunning leads to a surprising end. John said he wanted a story in which the woman triumphs.

At some points, however, John’s plot descends into religious silliness, resurrection and all, and young director Brendon O’Brien would probably not have enjoyed interpreting some of the overly preachy parts. Neehall’s excellent portrayal of the role could have fallen apart at these points, but she sustains a high level of energy and succeeds in generating the required empathy in the end.

And, yes, there is a pretty torrid rape scene. O’Brien confessed to a level of discomfort but appeared to want to stick to the intended effect of shock and horror.

All the while, news-reporter, Cassandra (Robyn Beckles), assists in filling vacuums in the storyline through ‘live’ television interviews with Raj. Here, among other things, John reflects on the quality of media reportage of the story. Cassandra’s line of questioning is intrusive and sometimes calls for irrelevant, salacious detail. Raj is portrayed as both media victim and manipulative with facts surrounding the circumstances of Joanna’s disappearance.

Dramaturge/mentor for the production was Wendell Manwarren presiding over a team of fantastically talented young thespians. Shade’s intriguing interpretation of the hoodlum, Joe, was memorable together with Neehall’s convincing portrayal of the tragic character she played while Browne, a UWI product, was good as usual.

Stage manager, Regina Seaburn, made good use of the troublesome TTW space and artistic director, Tony Hall competently steered the post-presentation dialogue.

Other theatre stalwarts such as Albert Laveau, Michael Cherrie, Raymond Choo Kong and Christine Johnson were at hand to keep a close eye on proceedings.

The audience could have been excused for wanting more.