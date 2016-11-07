UWI Open Campus Pre-University Centre to attend model assembly

Since 1980, high school students belonging to member countries of the Organisation of the American States (OAS) have participated in a model assembly (MOAS) at OAS headquarters, Washington, DC.

The 35th MOAS for High Schools takes places from November 30 to December 2.

A delegation from T&T consisting of 11 students and two faculty advisers from the UWI Open Campus Pre-University centre, St Augustine is scheduled to attend. This would be the school’s inaugural attendance.

The invitation to participate at the 35th MOAS for High Schools was extended via the T&T Embassy in Washington, DC from the Organisation of American States to the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, for dissemination to the Ministry of Education, a release said.

The MOAS is a simulation of the Organisation of American States (OAS) General Assembly designed to promote democratic values among the youth by familiarising students, faculty and academic institutions with the work of the OAS and its member states. It engages students in an active learning exercise through role-playing as they represent the diplomat and political officials of the OAS Member States.

The T&T delegation has been assigned the South American country, Colombia which is an economic and political powerhouse in the OAS.

In their representation of Colombia, the students will be expected to engage in debate, lobbying, caucusing and negotiation with participation in five Committees and ten working groups.

The UWI Open Campus Pre-University Centre, St Augustine delegation is led by its chief of delegation, Darielle Roberts. Jordon Briggs serves as the delegation’s public information officer (PIO). The delegation is facilitated and would be accompanied by Krissy Luke and Vaughn Mieres, faculty advisers.

Departing for Washington, DC on November 25, the students are in fund-raising and preparation mode as they are currently seeking to raise the funds required for their accommodation and ground transfer in Washington, DC and completing the assigned tasks before departure as provided by the MOAS Coordination Team, OAS Headquarters.