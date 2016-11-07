Valdez & Torry wins Crime Stoppers Int’l Award

After recent victories at the Advertising Agencies Association of T&T awards gala, local creative powerhouse, Valdez & Torry International (VTI) added yet another international award to its collection; this time on behalf of Crime Stoppers International.

Each year, at the annual Crime Stoppers International Conference, awards are distributed to the organisations from 22 countries for various entry categories.

In October this year, at the 37th annual conference held at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, the agency’s series of radio advertisements created for the Crime Stoppers T&T Missing Pieces campaign was adjudged Best Radio Public Service Announcement (for communities of one to three million).

A release said the news of this latest win was warmly welcomed by VTI, which sees the award both as further international recognition of its creative excellence and confirmation of the agency’s positive role in the continued efforts of Crime Stoppers T&T in the solving and prevention of crime.

Valdez & Torry International, this year celebrating 20 years of creativity in motion, is a 100 per cent locally-owned, award-winning, full service advertising agency and a major player on the advertising industry landscape.

For more information on VTI’s services, as well as to view their award-winning work online, visit www.vtinternational.net.