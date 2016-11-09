The Light from the Noth

Of the 100 pieces of Jackie Hinkson’s art, Sketches of Europe, currently on display at the Alliance Française, the largest work is the only oil painting, My Room, Paris, France, 1964. It is sombre, and there is something heavy about it, partly because the other 99 pieces exude more light and colour, but perhaps also because that was then the pervading spirit of the artist, and the influence of northern tones. Strikingly, the other three 1964 pieces, from Scotland, though done in pencil, emit the same mood.

It was Hinkson’s first time being abroad, being in Europe. He was just turning 21 and was stuck in a bewildering environment that he could never have been prepared for, because to his mind, he had been awarded a scholarship to study at a ‘University of Paris’ (which did not exist). Disappointment careened toward desperation, and it was sheer, crusty will that helped him through this testing coming of age. There would be no formal training that year, which was what he needed badly. He improvised. The Paris museums became his university.

“Despite these conditions, however, I had done some decent work there. I’d started two pieces since moving into that room. Both were still life oil paintings that I would rework when I moved into my new quarters. One was built around the canvas bag I had brought with me from Trinidad. The other was composed according to the view from my window of the balcony of the house opposite to 9 Rue Marbeuf. I found that my basic colours had changed; they were brighter now.”

This is what he had written of that piece in his magnificent 2012 book, What Things Are True: A Memoir of Becoming an Artist, and that chapter is a remarkable account of hardship and what can probably be described as the courage of the innocent.

Hinkson has come a long way and his art has travelled faithfully with him. He is one of the country’s hidden treasures, I think, as I reflect on how little is done to support the arts and our artists. After a trip to Europe earlier this year, he came back with several pastels. Thirty of them are among the display at the Alliance, but had it not been for his invitation, I would not have known it was on. I ask him if the pieces are for sale. They are not, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be bought. He was just not able to organise it because his idea for an exhibition emerged as he has been going through the painstaking process of cataloguing and digitising his work for around 60 years, and has been rediscovering pieces that he had done over his ten visits to Europe since 1963. He thought the Alliance Française would be a good site for the exhibition, but did not go further.

Closely studying the listing of the 100 pieces, I am intrigued by how many things they reveal about the artist’s life and his movements between technique and medium. For instance, the 30 pieces from this year came from a six-week journey to England, France and Italy, and there are probably more on his computer. They are all in pastels, which suggest that this is his currently favoured medium, either for travelling, when time and space matter or because he is in a pastel frame of mind.

In 1992, he went to Spain, England, France and Italy, and there are 24 watercolours from that period. In 1995, from France, there are two watercolours, then in 2010: five, and one from 2014. In 1997, from England, four watercolours. The rest of his work on display shows that in 1977 he was working mainly with Conté crayons and charcoal pencils (in England in 1995 as well), and in 1984 it was mainly pen and ink.

Evidently, there were distinct periods that spoke to his interest in exploring various techniques for different effects. As we chatted at the Alliance Française, I was also taken by how very central light is to his art. It had struck me when I had read his memoir and here as he talked about his work, the light was a recurring motif as he explained what he is thinking while he paints.

“When I am working, when I am looking at something, my mind isn’t focused on: that is the Royal Albert Hall (Royal Albert Hall, London England, 1999, Conté crayon).” He is thinking about how to render it. “What is the relationship between that and that (gesturing towards different parts of the drawing), its exact variation of rhythm. Is it meeting the eye nicely? This is what I am thinking,” he said.

If he is outdoors, he sees natural compositions in the landscape or a seascape; what he calls relationships between maybe horizontal and vertical lines, light and shade, mass, density, and then he works out how he can bring it together technically.

“But my focus is how to manage it. Light is one of those things; and light doesn’t necessarily mean bright light,” he says, pointing to a piece called Tuscan Light, one of this year’s pastels, as he outlines the subtle variations of lighting.

“I first used that brownish Conté crayon, and what I like about it then, when I was doing all these drawings of traditional architecture of Trinidad, like the house I grew up in, what attracted me to it was how it helped me to capture the heat of burnt galvanize and the warmth of wood,” he said, describing the texture of the crayon as being firm, not as much as pencils, and not as soft as pastels, but good for crisp lines and blurred surfaces.

It was illuminating talking to the artist, marveling at his commitment to his art, and wondering why there is not more being done for artists. Jackie has begun the process of cataloguing decades of his work, but it is proving too costly for him as a personal undertaking. This is a project of national importance that deserves corporate sponsorship. It is as simple as that.

His exhibition continues at the Alliance Française on Alcazar Street in St Clair and it is worth your time to sit before the panels of watercolours, Conté crayons, pen and ink, charcoal pencils and that poignant oil, just to remember how much art does for the spirit.

• Sketches of Europe (Esquisses d’Europe) is an exhibition of Jackie Hinkson’s work put together from ten trips to Europe, which is currently on at the Alliance Française in St Clair.