Strategies needed to prevent suicide

Suicide is a complex issue that does not have a generic response. Since 2000, however, many countries have implemented national suicide prevention strategies that the World Health Organization (WHO) says can be used as a guide to other countries.

In 2016, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the WHO published a guide titled Prevention of Suicidal Behaviour. This publication looks at a number of elements in the Americas including the epidemiology of suicides behaviour in Mexico, profile of suicidal behaviour in Guyana (a retrospective study, 2010–2012) and a comprehensive approach to suicidal behaviour in Cuba, among other studies.

Some interesting studies included deals with issues of the association between suicidal behaviour and drug abuse, religion, spirituality, and suicide prevention and the study of personality in the treatment and prevention of suicide in adolescents.

Many of these documents are available globally which draw on the experience of countries and regions with similar profiles like T&T. Yet, very often these are not readily employed in our strategies or scholarship for moving forward on an issue. Deciding to educate myself, I found the coverage on the epidemiological aspects of suicides, national interventions and the detailed statistics instructive.

The report says, “According to WHO, suicide is a public health concern in high-income countries and is an emerging issue in low-and middle-income countries. It is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, especially among young people. In Mexico, for example, suicide is leading cause of death in persons aged 15–29.

“Globally, more than 800,000 people die by suicide every year, which translates into one suicide death every 40 seconds. The number of lives lost to suicide each year exceeds the number of deaths from homicide and war combined. These surprising figures do not include suicide attempts, which occur more frequently than completed suicides globally, suicide is the second.”

The report defines the public health prevention model in four basic steps, saying these steps are often interconnected, with one step informing and leading to changes in another. They are:

1. Define and evaluate the problem;

2. Identify causes or risks and protective factors;

3. Develop and test programmes and policies, and

4. Implement them and disseminate information.

Citing a study by Gunnel and Lewis, the report underscores that suicidal behaviour is a complex phenomenon with no single cause. The researchers, it says, “maintain that a series of genetic and environmental influences are involved and suggest that three determinants are behind the etiologic complex.”

These determinants are described as follows:

• First, mental illness—such as depression and anxiety disorders—and substance abuse, both of which lead to suicidal ideation and planning

• Second, impulsive behaviour in response to life events, which significantly influences the step from the plan to the attempt

• Third, a serious physical illness, which not only can increase the probability of mental illness, but also can directly influence suicidal ideation and planning.

Other factors

Underlying mental illness and impulsive behaviour are listed as genetic vulnerability. Other factors that are environmental influences on development, are

• the loss of parents

• abuse at an early age

• broken relationships

• job loss

• social and economic hardship

• other negative life events, and

• substance abuse later in life.

The report clarifies that “not all those who suffer from mental illness commit a suicidal act but cites “intervening factors that facilitate the step from ideation to planning and the attempt.” These might include,

• cultural/personal acceptance of suicide

• substance use

• lack of problem-solving skills.

These underlying elements notwithstanding, other factors exist that protect individuals from progressing to action, including social support and help-seeking.

“While impulsiveness influences the transition from ideation to attempt,” the report says, “the shift from attempt to suicide is affected by the choice of means and their availability (for example, weapons in the home, unprotected hazardous places, or pesticides).”

Rescue strategies in suicide prevention programmes may protect individuals at risk of dying. Such strategies include the availability of treatment, antidotes, support systems, and the like.

The availability of information, especially on risks, prevention, signs and symptoms of the suicidal and the will to be each other’s keeper can all be effective instruments in our campaign against loss of life by suicide.

But the overarching need is for a national prevention strategy in which the State takes active interest in leadership beginning with the recognition of suicide as a public health imperative and including investment in the research to determine T&T’s own epidemiological profile of the issue.

It is tough living in a country where homicidal deaths are forever your “morning-coffee” statistic. It’s even more challenging when people have suicided and it is especially more difficult for me when the suicided comes from our school population.

Sometimes, more disheartening is the fact that we mostly do not know how to respond to the ones who need an intervention, and, the information, which should be readily available at a population level is lacking.

• Caroline C Ravello is a strategic communications and media practitioner with over 30 years of proficiency. She holds an MA in Mass Communications and is pursuing the MSc in Public Health (MPH) from the UWI. Write to: mindful.tt@gmail.com.