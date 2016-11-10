Alta recaps past year at AGM

On November 5, the Adult Literacy Tutors Association (Alta) hosted our 24th AGM at our Belmont head office. The general meeting is the one time for the year that all members of the association come together for an update on all things Alta.

The meeting commenced with a review of the minutes of last year’s general meeting and the 2015 financial statement. This was followed by the chairman’s report which was presented by Nigel Baptiste who has been the chairman of the Alta board since January 2016.

The report titled Forging Links, Forging Ahead was a thorough, interesting and well received recap of the past year. It covered our increase in student numbers for 2016 and growth of student interest in both our Alta spelling programme and reading circle which we like to call our “sleeping giant.” It also spoke of our new e-newsletter, which we send out quarterly to all members of the association as well as our partners, sponsors, fellow NGOs and Friends of Alta.

Prior to this, we distributed newsletters by hand. however, in the interest of the environment and reaching even more people we opted for an e-newsletter. If you’re interested in having a read, all our newsletters are available on our website (alta-tt.org).

The report also looked at our mental health workshop which was conducted by clinical psychologist Dr Peter Weller and Nisha Naira in March 2016 for Alta co-ordinators. This was done as over the last year, tutors in Alta classes had to handle students with mental issues.

The recap also included our annual tutor meeting which was held in June, where Prof Ian Robertson gave a presentation on teaching adult learners in Creole English versus Standard English.

Many other exciting developments which have been completed and are in the pipeline for Alta were covered and we’ll be sure to share these in this column in the next two weeks.

The meeting also gave Hamilton Padmore, Alta’s treasurer, as well as our auditor Angela Lee Loy, of Aegis and Co, an opportunity to present a report and audit opinion, respectively.

The annual accounts for the financial year 2015-2016 were then adopted, and our current board of directors and auditors were reinstated. This was followed by the presentation of certificates to our Alta tutors who joined the team in 2015 and completed one year of teaching.

The regional co-ordinators made special mention of those tutors who had gone above and beyond for their students and the certificates were presented by Alta patron, Zalayhar Hassanali.

