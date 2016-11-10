Author: How much can we blame on slavery

Review by Kevin Baldeosingh

In this book, American economist Walter E Williams proposes a thesis so contrary to conventional wisdom that, even if his argument is completely wrong, it would be worth reading just to understand in what ways he is wrong.

“Free markets and the profit motive, far from being enemies to blacks, have been friends,” Williams asserts.

From this starting point, Williams draws on extensive historical and statistical data to show why his argument holds. In the opening chapter, he compares the socioeconomic status of African-Americans from the days of slavery to the 21st century. Obviously, you might think, the relative position of blacks was much worse in the past. But Williams shows why this is not an absolute truth.

His second chapter addresses the core question of the book: is discrimination a complete barrier to economic mobility? Again contrary to the ideologically traditional position, Williams’ answer is No. He provides evidence showing that even racist whites in the era of slavery and in Jim Crow would hire blacks because they were cheaper and/or better workers than whites in the equivalent trades.

While this might be interpreted as privileged whites taking advantage of oppressed blacks, Williams notes that the most effective way to get a customer is to offer lower prices and better services.

“Markets have a notorious lack of respect for privilege, race, and class structures,” he writes. So African-Americans offered their services cheaply even during slavery, mainly in skilled labour, such as masonry, carpentry and so on. Williams also shows how racism was one of the roots of trade unionism, since white workers often specifically organised to keep blacks from being hired. “The ability to prevent a less-preferred worker from accepting a lower wage is one of the most effective tools in the arsenal of racists everywhere,” writes Williams.

He also asks a question that, once put, seems blindingly obvious: why would laws be necessary to prevent whites from transacting with blacks—whether eating in restaurants or getting married—if whites didn’t want to make these transactions to start with?

“Whenever one sees laws written, or extra-legal measures taken, to prevent an activity, he should immediately suspect that not everyone would voluntarily behave according to those legal requirements.”

His second related argument is that the market does a better job than government in helping disadvantaged minorities. The simple reason for this, Williams explains, is that “free-market resource allocation, as opposed to allocation on political grounds, is in the interests of minorities and/or less-preferred individuals.”

When resources are politically allocated, minorities cannot prevail unless they win over the majority and, since every citizen has only one vote, an individual cannot signal how much he desires a particular outcome.

As a lagniappe to these arguments, interesting factual nuggets are scattered throughout the book. For example, in America black earnings total US$726 billion annually, making Black America the world’s 16th richest nation in the world. During slavery, when marriage was forbidden, most black children lived in biological two-parent families. And in 1853, black waiters earned US$16 per month compared to US$12 for white waiters.

Williams holds that “the most difficult problems black Americans face, particularly those who are poor, cannot adequately be explained by current racial discrimination. Instead, most of the problems are self-inflicted or...a result of policies, regulations, and restrictions emanating from federal, state, and local government.”

It would be useful if a similar analysis was done for our society. Unfortunately, the statistical data doesn’t exist and, if they do, no academic seems interested in this kind of issue.

BOOK INFO

Race & Economics

Walter E Williams

Hoover Institution Press, 2011

ISBN-10: 0817912452;

184 pages