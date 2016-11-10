Friends, family help Hannays-Abraham battle cancer

Friends and family members of actress Susan Hannays-Abraham gathered at Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Columbus Circle, Westmoorings, to enjoy an evening of entertainment, as they assisted in raising funds to offset the cost of her cancer treatment.

Hannays-Abraham, who has been battling lymphoma cancer since 2010, cannot work because she has to travel frequently to receive treatment in Canada and that has become quite expensive. Some of her friends, led by Lisa Villanueva, decided to hold this charity after the cancer, which was in remission, returned.

The evening turned into a lime, with many of Hannays-Abraham’s friends showing support and enjoying the evening’s entertainment. Sharon Pitt and Deborah Maillard, acting as popular cleaner Philo, hosted the evening’s event, with musical entertainment provided by Mavis John and 3Canal.

Many business entities provided items which were given as door prizes and two silent auctions were held—one of a painting from artist Margaret Sheppard, and another of a teak hutch provided by Anthony Hosein of Prestige Improvements Limited.

Guests also enjoyed complementary drinks, Christmas dinner and doubles.