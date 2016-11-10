Muy bueno, Marcia

A packed Little Carib Theatre in Woodbrook participated fully last Saturday night when parang soca queen Marcia Miranda staged her much anticipated On Stage concert. Beside getting stout support from her mother and sister Marguerite, Marcia was also supported in this venture by her former colleagues, including stewardesses and pilots at BWIA.

On Stage, which was postponed from an earlier date because Miranda was struck down with a strep throat, began promptly at its advertised start time: 8 pm. Patrons were welcomed to the venue by live parang music by Los Canarios and complimentary Meukow cognac shots. The actual programme was opened by radio personality Mark Anthony Phillips, and Miranda’s mother, Angela, doing an invocation.

Attired in her BWIA uniform, Miranda performed Fly Girl Horrors, one of the calypsoes she won a BWIA calypso competition with in the 80s. As she exited the stage for a quick change, she was replaced by Kevon Carter. The handsome vocalist had the women in house swooning as he rendered Love’s for Real, Who’s Holding Donna Now, All This Love and Give Love at Christmas, and winning tumultuous applause.

Miranda made her second appearance, this time looking like she was emerging from the pages of Vogue, all sexy in a stunning, close-fitting, white floor-length gown. Her set included Bill Withers’ Aint No Sunshine, Leo Sayer’s When I Need You and a cover of Bob Marley’s reggae hit Stir It Up. It was at this juncture that it became obvious of how well prepared and rehearsed was the accompanying band Overdrive under the direction of keyboardist Jason Dasent. They simply aced the night’s music.

For another wardrobe change, enter former H2O Phlo vocalist Jason “Fridge” Seecharan, and he sang Lennox Gray’s ’Round my Christmas Tree and Laureston Special’s What Love Should Be. He was then joined by Miranda to sing Never Knew Love Like This Before, made popular in 1980 by Stephanie Mills.

Miranda went solo for Tina Turner’s Private Dancer and What’s Love Gotta Do With It. She was then joined by Ashley Arismandez & The Sliders for one of the night’s audience participatory items as she invited patrons to join them on stage to perform The Electric Slide, a routine made popular since 1976.

Excitement had risen to such a high that intermission was called, a break which lasted over half hour as past BWIA colleagues mingled and chatted in the Little Carib foyer. Upon resumption, the show again took off at high altitude with Miranda doing a parang soca segment that included her hits like Gimme Love, Bring Out the Ham, Thiefing Parang Band, Letter to Mama and Cocoa Panyol.

Given a cameo as Miranda did another wardrobe change, Overdrive proved why the aggregation is so aptly named playing It’s Christmas. Dasent was ably supported by guitarist Ian Joseph, drummer Richard Millien and percussionist Odilia Garcia.

Miranda returned in a floral ensemble to do a 13-song retro calypso finale which included popular tunes like Jean & Dinah, Last Train to San Fernando, My Pussin, Fire Fire, Mas in May, The Road, Mathilda, Miss Tourist and The Lizard. As expected the entire audience was of full voice as patrons joined Miranda with every refrain.

She brought the curtain down on a night of euphoric entertainment by singing Explainer’s Lorraine, bringing patrons to their feet to dance and sing the calypso’s catchy refrain.

As patrons exited the venue they were unanimous in endorsing On Stage as one of the most entertaining productions they had attended. Full credit goes to Audrey Perreira, Miranda’s manager and the show’s co-ordinator, and her sister Marguerite who not only assisted in its planning but joined Garcia providing percussion assistance in Overdrive.

One departing patron was overheard saying: “The musicality was outstanding,” while Josephine Torrel concurred and said: “Thank you for the experience and a job well done. The band was great and the dancers appropriately enhanced your product with their lively, pleasant and varied contribution.”

Desmond Fernando also commented: “It was a well thought out and professionally presented programme which ran as a well-oiled machine, keeping everyone educated, informed and inspired. You are the best; definitely international material.”

Brent Gerard Joel said: “Seeing her past videos made me wax nostalgic and I was really moved by her effort. I must have been the only one wearing pink as a subtle reminder that she overcame cancer and looks amazing today. When I saw her in the old Bwee uniform I could have sent her on a plane right now.”

But, Lisa Ghany summed up the night’s emotions best when she said: “Please give us a repeat Marcia Miranda.”