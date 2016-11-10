President Trump

Molly Ball writing in The Atlantic says most of Trump’s supporters hope he will change the balance of power in Washington.

No one really knows what a Trump presidency will bring. In his short victory speech, he mentioned helping inner cities, rebuilding public infrastructure, taking care of veterans, growing the economy, and “getting along with all other nations.” He didn’t mention his controversial immigration and refugee policies. Because he is not beholden to Republican orthodoxy, some hope he could break the Washington gridlock by making bipartisan deals—a big-ticket infrastructure plan, for example, might mean raising taxes on the rich to spend money on the creation of government jobs, things strict conservatives have not often wanted to do.

“I think America has been frustrated with Washington because of the empty promises of both parties,” former Representative Jack Kingston, a Georgia Republican, told me.

To Trump’s most ardent supporters, the specifics hardly matter. “I feel like I’ve been reborn. This is a new nation,” said Stephanie Jason, a 44-year-old business owner who travelled from Jacksonville to see Trump’s victory in person.

In Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald, commenter Duncan Leadbitter believes a Trump win has prevented “a revolution.”

It may be that the election has saved the US from a revolution. A long series of US governments has created a society where the super rich have become richer from the benefits of international trade and the average Joe has to struggle with third world health care, poverty-stricken public education and declining living standards.

Australia is not too far behind as it too is increasingly run by the mining, banking, insurance and telco cartels for the benefit of the super rich. Meanwhile politicians serve to pander to the moneyed elites by allowing our natural resources to be virtually given away.

For most Australians, who struggle with declining education standards for their kids, ripoffs from the finance sector and struggling public transport, amongst other challenges, there are those that seek to blame it all on foreigners and those that are different.

The reality is that western governments have not distributed the benefits of global trade in an equitable way and when this situation has occurred in the past the have nots simple rise up and take the lot.

So, maybe we should be thankful for Trump because an armed revolution and the complete dismantling of a market based economy is far worse.

On the other side of the pond, the UK Guardian’s editorial outlined the fears for a Trump term in office.

Four particular fears now stand out. The first is the unleashing of an unbridled conservative agenda in Washington, now that the Republicans control the White House and Capitol Hill together for the first time in 90 years.

Mr Trump and the congressional Republicans have differences—he is more prepared to use the power of government than many of them are. But they have a clear path now towards reshaping the supreme court and dozens of lower-tier judicial benches in their own image. The effect on race, gender and sexual-equality issues is likely to outlast Mr Trump’s period in office. The culture wars will reopen. Abortion rights are threatened.

The second is the impact of this result on race in America more widely. Mr Trump campaigned against migrants and against Muslims, insulted black and Latino Americans, launched ads that some saw as covertly antisemitic, and was cheered to victory by every white racist in the land. His voters will want him to deliver.

The third fear is whether Mr Trump has any economic plan that will deliver for some of the poor communities that gave him their votes so solidly. Mr Trump connected with the anger that many poor and white voters feel. But what can he do about it?

He can try to put up all the protectionist walls he likes. But it seems difficult to see how he can bring old mines, mills and factories back to life. A lot of Americans feel left behind and let down.

The final fear, though, is for the world. Mr Trump’s win means uncertainty about America’s future strategy in a world that has long relied on the United States for stability. But Mr Trump’s capacity to destabilise is almost limitless. His military, diplomatic, security, environmental and trade policies all have the capacity to change the world for the worse.

The relationship between Pakistan and the US is a concern for Shubhodeep Chakravarty who writes in the Times of India.

In an article published by Pakistan’s Dawn, several eminent scholars and analysts of the country outlined that the billionaire as president, may adopt a hardline approach towards their country.

“A Trump presidency will certainly be disconcerting because of its potential unpredictability,” said Mosharraf Zaidi, who is part of the Ali Ailaan campaign for education in Pakistan. “(However) Pakistani policy makers will face the same pro-India slant, and the same surplus of expectations from the Pakistani military that have been the staple of US policy since 1992.”

Lawyer Babar Sattar too highlighted the potential of having a highly unpredictable US President. “For those who think Clinton might be a hawk regarding Pakistan, just remember it’s much preferable dealing with challenging policy than hate/bigotry. This ‘hate/bigotry’ can also be a massive problem for Pakistan—a country struggling to deal with jihadists and terrorism.

“Trump’s victory will be an enormous gift to a failing jihadist movement, that will have now have a renewed rallying cry,” tweeted Ammar Rashid, an eminent political writer.