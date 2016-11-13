For the Love of Mom

Chelsey Duchaussee knows exactly what she wants to do with her life and exactly what she needs to do to get there.

Focused and driven, the 19-year-old University of the West Indies student was named as a director of her aunt’s company, where she actively works to promote personal development and training in the workplace, and she manages multiple social media pages.

For Duchaussee, “with God at the centre, family and friends who expect nothing but the best from you and a determined mindset, you can achieve absolutely anything.”

It is because of this mantra, perhaps, that Duchaussee was appointed head girl while attending St Francois Girls’ College. So it was no surprise when she found out she had achieved a CAPE Open Scholarship following her exams earlier this year. Still, Duchaussee’s journey to this new chapter in her life has not been a typical one.

At age ten, the youngster saw her father, Christian, bleeding to death outside of her Tacarigua home after he was shot by bandits. She was in Standard Four at the time and remembers that she did not deal with the situation, choosing to ignore it.

“I was very close to my dad, much closer than I was with my mom, so when that happened and we took him to the hospital and he died days later, it was really hard.”

Today she misses her father more than ever.

“The more achievements I make in life, the more I think about the fact that he is not here and how I can’t share it with him. He was such a calm person and I wish I could talk to him about certain things.”

Duchaussee’s life changed further when after developing an extremely close relationship with her mother, she received news that her mom had been diagnosed with cancer.

“My mom and I are really close. When daddy passed away, mommy and I became so close. Two years ago, she was diagnosed with cancer. She had surgery, chemo and everything.”

Today Duchaussee’s mother is cancer free but the thought of losing her makes it difficult to separate herself from the one parent that she has left.

“I know that next year I’ll have to choose a school and I’ll have to go study, but Chelsey this year isn’t ready.

“I can’t leave mommy yet. I know she is okay, but I’m not ready and neither is she. I’m worried about her and whether she would be able to do everything on her own.

“She is releasing me but I know she will miss me a lot when I leave.”

In an interview, Duchaussee, who is currently studying for a BSc in Leadership and Management at UWI, St Augustine, said while the scholarship presents a host of new decisions to be made, she had been confident all along that she would have received the scholarship after she received eight ones in her CAPE exams.

“The scholarship division had come to our school and listed two criteria to be eligible for a scholarship. I got eight ones, which is one of the requirements so it really wasn’t a surprise,” Duchaussee said in an interview.

“When I actually saw it on paper online it was surreal. I did this not for me but also for my mom who always supported me.”

Asked about other plans for her future, Duchaussee said she wanted to open a pharmacy.

“I always had a dream to open a pharmacy. I wanted to be a pharmacist. I don’t know why. I also want to have my own business, so I am hoping one of my businesses will be a pharmacy.

“My aunt said she would eventually pass on her business to me.”

With the world in the palms of her hands, Duchaussee said she definitely wants to work in the public sector.

“The public sector workforce needs revamping and I would love to be a part of that change,” Duchaussee said.

“I don’t want to be in HR to do normal timesheets, I want to train people to help them present the organisation to the public.

“Since growing up I really love business, economics specifically. I enjoy looking at how the economy works and how our everyday decisions, how one thing can affect each other.”