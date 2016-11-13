A man who ain’t ’fraid powder

Valdeen Shears-Neptune

When Clive Griffith, founder of the Burrokeets Cultural Foundation, reached out to Flamboyan Carnival Arts in the UK, he knew that a fresh infusion of T&T's traditional mas characters would leave an indelible impact on London.

Flamboyan, through its founder Gloria Cummins, had been leaving their own mark on Notting Hill Carnival for 30 years. The pairing of the two organisations, said Giffith upon returning to T&T, had truly been "a sight for sore eyes".

"In August we introduced ourselves to Flamboyan, asking if we could come up to represent at Notting Hill's 50th (annual) celebrations, through Belmont Exotic Stylish Sailors (Bess). The answer was an emphatic yes and a letter of invitation was quickly sent inviting three persons to represent at this historic event," said Griffith during an interview with the Sunday Arts Section.

The chosen portrayals were from Bess’ 1966 production Touch of Nature. The year is significant: Notting Hill Carnival has been an annual fixture on the streets of London since 1966.

The trio flew the flag of this country high alongside Flamboyan's masqueraders in their presentation Wear in the World. Griffith portrayed the flourbag sailor, along with London natives Alex Toes as the fancy sailor and Cai O'Sullivan as the fireman.

"This is a great achievement for our traditional mas and this country,” he noted. Also gracing the London big stage under Flamboyant were other traditional characters such as the midnight robber, bat and dame lorraine, just to name a few.

Flamboyan Caribbean Art was judged first place in their category. Griffith feels that this has opened the way for Flamboyan to enthusiastically accept the offer to now bring their own touch to Carnival 2017.

"This is what we are about, cultural exchanges, claiming our own and inviting others to learn about it from its roots. How can we look to the future when we can't and are not claiming our indigenous input into the history of Carnival? By our own default, everyone sneaking it away from us quietly," he said.

This country, he said, runs the risk of a "thinning out of our franchise". The answer, Griffith said, lies in export, cultural exchanges and sponsorship for the arts. England, he said, is an avenue for this, as we are a part of the Commonwealth.

Griffith called for the creation of avenues for training wire benders and other aspects of the traditional Carnival art forms, so that their work and talents can be exported for use in other countries. Last year the Burrokeets aligned themselves with Glorious Backstage Arts as performing artists.

Griffith, who is a panman as well, is known to many as "Calypso Seen" and owner of McShine 001 Records. At last year's Notting Hill Carnival he featured songs such as Call it Burrokeet Day and More Fireworks in the Dance.

Notting Hill, he said is one of the biggest stages in Europe; it came from and through T&T locals taking it out there. While they may have left their mark then, he added, T&T artistes now have to lay claim and ownership to what was theirs.

"This country needs to patent our work, claim ownership of what started with us. Artistes have to seek their own international interest, have an international organisation representing your property. It’s all about intellectual property, our music runs the Carnival on the road.”

As for changes in design of the traditional characters, Griffith said that once the concept of the original character is kept, modern adaptations could only add to the mas. He particularly noted the cyber sailor and its contribution to the category.

More info

Clive TW Griffith founded Burrokeets Cultural Foundation (BCF) in July 2015 at 43 Belle-Eau Road, Belmont. The non-profit organisation was set up to promote cultural exchanges between T&T and other regional and international organisations. The foundation was first administrated by Griffith, alongside Trevor Edwards, Linfield Cudjoe and secretary Leon La Touche.