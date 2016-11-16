We ignore children at our peril

Why is it so easy for us to ignore the mental wellbeing of our children? Often, when we have a suicide among the younger ones we are all in disbelief. We commonly hear parents, teachers and peers say they did not know nor did they see the signs.

Let’s be honest, sometimes we are guilty of blowing off our tweens’ (10–12-year-olds) and teens’ healthcare, worries and emotions. But if we bear in our consciousness that mental illness can occur in any and every one, and if we accept that our younger ones have serious emotional difficulties, we may well respond better, embracing their mental wellbeing in the process.

Stigma is a huge factor in the parental response, which is at times a non-response. In my years of peer counselling, I have found that the most debilitating issue to a child diagnosed with mental illness is the parents’ fear—fear of the unknown, fear of the stigma, and this not necessarily on the child but on them, the parents. I have on occasions had to say to parents, “This is not your fault.”

And often, long before trying to figure out how to respond to the child’s illness or behaviour change, parents are asking, “How long will it take for her/him to be normal again?”

As I write I remember a time—one of too few—when my son and I were discussing his “problems.” He came home from school one afternoon, plopped into the chair close to me and declared, “I am having woman problems.”

I did not react adversely. Instead, I calmly asked him what had happened. He said, “I am liking a girl and just realise she’s liking my best friend. And all this time she was spending with me I didn’t realise it was to be close to him.”

He was 13, a student at secondary school. I listened some more.

Then I spoke to him about love and like, and about the fact that he had time. I told him it was okay for him to realise what he did before he exposed his heart; that this was a common occurrence at his age and between friends.

Reminding him he was special and any girl should like him, I calmly said, “It’s her loss that she didn’t choose you.” He cheered up and went about his evening.

I am uncertain what he remembers about this conversation but I think I did well to take my panic into my bosom and into the bedroom much later that night when I called an elder, got counselled and had a good laugh. But I was glad I took him seriously.

I did not have moments like those with my parents.

In fact, when my mother found out I was having an age-inappropriate relationship she threatened to pull me out of secondary school.

My father grumbled sufficiently to keep her fires stoked and I felt ostracised in my home. Then my vice principal called my mother in for a chat to which I was not privy.

And to sober me up, a relative casually took me for a drive one night and I only realised later the purpose was to “help” me understand my position. That drive out was to ensure I knew that my older boyfriend, who was out of school and drove a car, was also spending nights by a woman, both our senior, in my community.

The plot worked as far as getting me to break off the relationship. We had no more quarrels at home about this and I moved on. The injury I suffered was not a concern for anyone as far as I remember. It was almost as though my folly cancelled my emotional needs and troubles.

That was in the 1970s, a couple years before the onset of my mental illness. That was a time when we did not have the information we now have on these matters.

As parents, we ought to educate ourselves and give consideration to the emotional wellbeing of our children in the early years. We need to listen and we need to know what to listen and look for in them.

Warning signs of teen suicide might include:

• Talking or writing about suicide —for example, making statements such as “I’m going to kill myself,” or “I won’t be a problem for you much longer”

• Withdrawing from social contact

• Having mood swings

• Increasing use of alcohol or drugs

• Feeling trapped or hopeless about a situation

• Changing normal routine, including eating or sleeping patterns

• Doing risky or self-destructive things

• Giving away belongings when there is no other logical explanation for why this is being done

• Developing personality changes or being severely anxious or agitated when experiencing some of the warning signs listed above (mayoclinic.org)

It’s typically up to the adults in a child’s life to identify whether the child has a mental health concern. Unfortunately, many adults don’t know the signs and symptoms of mental illness in children.

—Caroline C Ravello is a strategic communications and media practitioner with over 30 years of proficiency. She holds an MA in Mass Communications and is pursuing the MSc in Public Health (MPH) from the UWI.

Write to: mindful.tt@gmail.com