Alta year in review

For the next three weeks we will be sharing our annual report which we presented to members of Alta at our annual general meeting earlier this month.

This year was one of steady progress for Alta. As always, our focus is on people and this year we had a special focus on creating links, both within Alta and externally.

STUDENTS

As at mid-October 1,179 students were registered in our literacy classes. This is not final as we’re still processing late admission to classes and regularising attendance listings. The figure already surpasses that of 2015. Additionally, for another year, we have seen the growth of student interest in the Alta Spelling Programme.

The Spelling Programme provides spelling practice, and incorporates and expands on the spelling strategies and rules taught in Alta’s literacy programme. Our highly skilled Level 3 tutors are now making their mark as part of the Spelling Programme team. We had noted the trend and planned for this by training Level 3 and Spelling Programme tutors together in a joint session, instead of separately as before. The training was very well received and ensured that the tutors’ move from Level 3 to the Spelling Programme was seamless. Alta students can now move from Spelling Programme to Level 3, so this new joint training proved an effective way to foster tutors’ mutual understanding of Level 3/Spelling similarities and differences to find the best match for each student.

TUTORS

For Alta to serve our students well, we need to serve our volunteer tutors well. In March 2016 we switched from paper to our very first e-newsletter. This means tutors can feel good about conserving paper and saving Alta both time and money. It also means we can link up with past tutors and friends of Alta and constantly update Alta’s website-based blog. The e-newsletter has received a lot of positive feedback. It is reaching more people and providing them with better links to what’s happening at Alta.

Additionally, over the last year, tutors in three Alta classes had to handle students with mental health issues. Alta offers sincere appreciation to the co-ordinators, regional coordinators and tutors who went beyond the call of duty, to achieve a good outcome in each instance for both students and tutors. These troubled students made Alta aware of the need for mental health guidelines. In March of this year, clinical psychologist Dr Peter Weller and Nisha Naira conducted a workshop for 41 coordinators, staff members and the tutors directly involved. Alta co-ordinators now have strategies to identify troubled students and to manage them, so we go forward much better equipped to handle these difficult situations. The now-established link to Dr Weller and to Childline, the Shelter and other agencies means that Alta is better able to serve both students and tutors.

Indeed, we are happy to report that more tutors are advancing their skills and we look forward to training new tutors and developing the skills of returning tutors in 2017.

MORE INFO

