Men ascend in fashion

Ken Simmons, radio show host, MC and son of radio legend Phil “The Thrill” Simmons, is 6’3” and more than 200 pounds; a “big and tall” guy in the lexicon of clothing manufacturers. He had difficulty finding clothes that fit well. Shirt sleeves would often be too short. Pants would be too tight across the thighs. Then a chance encounter with a fashion designer changed his life.

This is not an exaggeration.

“It may sound strange to some who don’t understand,” said Simmons. “But when I have on the right clothes (and) they fit well, it alters the mood. It gives you a boost of confidence.”

Years ago, Simmons was a passing acquaintance with designer Ecliff Elie when the two came upon each other in a clothing store; Elie was accompanying someone and Simmons was looking for something to wear to an “MCing” gig. Elie spent some time giving Simmons wardrobe advice.

“He took a good while to explain to me the do’s and the don’ts and he didn’t have to,” said Simmons. “And, as a result, he got a customer for life.

“I recognised that he had a passion just to see men look good,” said Simmons, who gets clothes custom made from Elie.

Elie is one of only a handful of fashion designers in T&T who produce exclusively for men. He’s been a designer for almost three decades, but it was only within the last ten years that he put his focus on menswear. It’s with good reason.

This century is seeing a “global menaissance.” That’s the term used by marketing research firm Euromonitor to describe the renewed interest of men in style and fashion.

Men’s clothing sales are booming. Male athletes, hip hop stars and other celebrities unabashedly show their love for high fashion, and a generation of selfie takers and social media users are more conscious of their appearance.

“Men’s fashion is in right now,” Elie said during a recent interview at his atelier/store in Woodbrook.

His athletic frame was clad in what looked like his own designs: red and white checkered long-sleeved shirt and grey pants; both close-fitting.

He was seated in a small, sparsely decorated office dominated by its desk: a custom-made creation with the company logo (two lower-case Es side by side, the left one reversed) large and in bronze under a sheet of glass. The desk’s bronze legs are repurposed from two old-time Singer sewing machine tables, the wide rectangular foot pedals still in place close to the floor.

“Women have so many options, and I realised men was real lacking,” Elie said of his decision to focus on men’s fashion. “My background is tailoring, so it was very easy for me to do.”

Most men go out regularly and they want to look good when they do. And as it is with shoes, caps and cars, men value brand names.

“Men don’t like to wear imitation clothing. Men like to wear original thing,” said Elie. “I positioned my brand as a strong brand, so it’s respected and men really appreciate wearing my stuff.”

Elie and his team individually tailor suits for weddings, graduations and other special occasions. They also produce handkerchiefs and ties.

The store has six outlets. The one in Arima, Elie’s home town, was the first. From that grew one in St Vincent and two in St Lucia. The latest opened in September at the Normandie Hotel. The launch was marked, of course, by a show of Elie’s work.

“Putting on a suit is a real statement for a man,” comedian Kerron “Sunny Bling” Sealy, who wears and helps promote Elie’s clothes, told the audience. He was well turned out himself in a light blue jacket and black shirt.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of job you’re doing,” he continued. “Once you see someone present themselves well in a suit, it tells you this is someone that’s about business.”

Elie is launching his latest collection on November 22 at the Normandie Hotel. It’s called Timba, influenced by the music of Cuba, which Elie was exposed to online.

“It has African, French and Spanish influence,” he explained, “which I find ties in perfectly with our culture as well.”.

The collection features bright colours, ornate prints, long shirts that fit close around the midsection, and body-hugging long and short pants.

“I always think about the customer when I’m designing any collection,” said Elie.

“People have this conception of fashion being outrageous and so on. I’m very practical. I like practical clothing and practical designs.”

Elie has shown his clothing in multiple countries and draws customers from around the world. His designs have been worn by soca stars Kees Dieffenthaller, Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and Shurwayne Winchester.

Elie said new customers are pleased to discover they can get quality, original stuff locally instead of having to order online. They praise his attention to detail. He’s given what’s become the ultimate compliment in this country.

“They ask me over and over if it’s manufactured in Trinidad,” he said.

Earlier this year, Ken Simmons posted a photo on Facebook of himself in a pink and white striped shirt tucked into long navy blue pants cinched by a brown leather belt. The picture drew 143 likes and effusive comments mainly from women.

“Styled by the best,” Simmons wrote, tagging Elie in the message. It was one of several posts drawing his followers’ attention to the designer.

Simmons was MC at the Normandie store opening and the opening late last year of the Woodbrook location. He wants to help other men discover what he has.

“I feel empowered. I feel comfortable. I feel confident. Something about a well-tailored suit for a man, you can’t help but command respect,” said Simmons.

“That’s the reaction that I get every time I put on something that is designed by Ecliff Elie.”

More info: ecliffelie.com or call 624-2773.