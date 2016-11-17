The star and the Super Moon

The first “Super Moon” in 69 years was due to move into place on Sunday. However, at around the same time, one of the country’s outstanding musical stars was sparkling on stage at the Big Black Box in Woodbrook.

To say that Gerelle Forbes “owned” the BBB stage for The Black in White programme would constitute an understatement to describe one of the better performances fans of Gerelle and The Gentlemen would have witnessed, with selections that included some old and new original material.

Forbes’ This is Love is nothing new, but her delivery on the evening was as fresh as the rain that threatened following a late start. It also helps if the sound guys get it right the very first time but the songstress, a professional broadcaster herself, is by now an old hand at troublesome microphones and handled the challenge with a smile.

Thereafter, there was no turning back. Pan player Mikhail Salcedo, was there to render solid support on Back to the Beginning – a joint composition that brings together this outstanding vocalist with one of the country’s most accomplished pan players/composers.

Back to the Beginning carried a narrative, delivered by Forbes, that flowed throughout the programme sequencing the joys of fresh love, heartbreak, sadness then hope and eventual victory—I am a Queen!, the singer declares at the end. The “storytelling” aspect of the evening achieved much by way of filling lyrical gaps between songs. So effective was this that not too deep into the programme, (female) members of the audience were already finishing her sentences.

Through Forbes’ strength as a competent musician and lyricist she appears to also dare herself into excellence with rather elaborate vocal arrangements. For instance, following a well-paced performance of Lay Here, came one of the highlights of the evening with keyboardist Mark Brewster’s instrumental prelude to Better You which led into a challenging melody carried with much emotion by Forbes. This 2015 release ought to have reached much further than it has and with each performance has come added value.

Forbes credited Brewster for the musical interpretation of the inspired, melodious ballad which asserts the composer’s coming of age in confidence and achievement. This is one of Forbes’ more accomplished works as it betrays a sound knowledge of balladic composition, arrangement and delivery. Brewster’s keyboard rendition criss-crossed classical, blues and jazz genres and provided a fitting intro to an excellent vocal performance by the singer/composer.

“You thought Trinis only know how to sing calypso and soca eh” —or words to that effect—somewhere along the way even as Forbes eventually closed the first half of the show with Worth it All and, calypso-style, with The Spell A and B featuring solos by Brewster and lead guitarist, Aaron Low Chew Tung.

The second session opened with a solo by vocalist Aaron Ifill with his own composition In the Middle of Life followed by Forbes on I Regret; a melancholic refrain which brought the sombre tone back to the show.

Then came Forbes’ rendition of the Joe Jageer/Ray Holman collaboration on One Chance, written in support of the country’s HIV/Aids campaign more than ten years ago. This was followed by Forbes’ delivery of the late Dennis “Merchant” Franklyn’s patriotic song, O’ Trinidad, as arranged for pan by Holman.

Jessie “JWVE” McBarrow was invited on stage during the next number to render a few bars from Winner, a song of hope (“I must be a winner”) as the Forbes’ narrative took a decided upward swing in tone and tempo.

When the show ended with Forbes’ song Queen, it was clear that the story of personal stumbles, defeat and victory had not yet ended. This was one for the more pleasant memories of 2016. Forbes’ “gentlemen” included Salcedo, Lowchetung, Brewster, Joshua Williams on the drums, Keron “Trak” Robinson and Anton Ricardo on the bass.

Keishon Jack and Ifill provided background vocals.