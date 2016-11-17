Tobago triumphs in Spoken Word Intercol

Bishop’s High School, Tobago, emerged victorious in the 2016 Courts Bocas Spoken Word Intercol on November 11, at City Hall, San Fernando.

In a hotly contested final between five victorious secondary schools in the Tobago, East, West, Central, and South regions, the Bishop’s quartet of Camryn Bruno; Oshun Trim; Cindy Andrews, and Soyini Greig impressed the judging panel, headed by multiple Cacique Award-winning thespian, Penelope Spencer. Bruno is no stranger to the spoken word winner’s row, having placed second in the 2015-2016 singles competitors Intercol, held in March, a release said.

The competition has undergone historic shifts, and for the first time in the four years of the annual high-stakes contest, school teams, not individual competitors, took to the stage.

The champions took home a winner’s purse of $7,500 from Courts, second place winners St George’s College received a prize of $5,000, and Bishop Anstey High School & Trinity College East, in third place, won $2,500. Presentation College Chaguanas and San Fernando Central Secondary earned fourth and fifth places respectively.

Giving judges’ remarks during the prize announcement, Spencer remarked that the standard of competition was extraordinarily high, praising all the participating schools. Unicomer PRO Nicole Loney-Mills, expressed Courts’ dedication to intercollegiate spoken word excellence, saying that the contest has grown from strength to strength. NGC Bocas Lit Fest founder Marina Salandy-Brown, echoed Loney-Mills sentiments, lauding the bravery of secondary school students’ poetic expressions across T&T.

The Courts Bocas Spoken Word Intercol is a landmark Bocas Lit Fest project that works with the youth group 2Cents Movement in over 50 schools each year to expose secondary school students to a creative form that allows them to express their thoughts and engage with matters of personal, social and political interest.

The Intercol final got the 2016 NGC Bocas Lit Fest South underway.

The free weekend festival, November 12-13, on San Fernando Hill, attracted a large and varied audience for readings, debate, spoken word, drama, extempo and more.