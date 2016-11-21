Educators endorse BPTT’s Black Deer vacation camp

With the first term of the school year well underway, educators from across Mayaro and environs have given top marks to the work being done at the Black Deer Vacation Camp, which is sponsored by energy company, BP Trinidad and Tobago, whose home community is Mayaro.

Burt Wiseman, Principal of the Guayaguayare RC Primary School, where the vacation camp is held, gave a glowing review of the camp: “The kids who attend the Black Deer Camp are always excited and energised to do their work when they return to school. Many of these kids are at-risk academically and because of the remedial learning that they engage in, they overcome these obstacles and eventually do well. They are given a lot of self-esteem and motivation through their camp experience and this shows in how they excel in their schoolwork. Year after year, this camp is a success story and I have to commend bpTT and the Black Deer Foundation for the difference they are making in these kids’ lives.”

The camp utilises a mix of conventional and non-traditional techniques to reinforce the various skills students encountered at different education levels. Academic learning is delivered through elements of arts and craft, music, dance, gardening and instructional field trips. Campers also engaged in interactive exercises to strengthen them in areas such as phonics, vocabulary, sentence structure, reading and writing.

Ronda Francis, Corporate Responsibility manager, bpTT, underscored the company’s support for the initiative, “This camp utilises highly interactive teaching techniques to reinforce fundamental learning skills such as literacy, numeracy and critical thinking. The real difference, however, is the fact that a nurturing and fun environment is created where the kids feel comfortable to move at their own pace. They have excellent and dedicated tutors and the children themselves assist each other to succeed. From the feedback we receive, the Black Deer campers are much more capable and confident of attaining their full potential.”

A release said this year the camp was attended by 80 kids between the ages of four and 13, most of whom came from the surrounding Mayaro/Guayaguayare community. The six-week exercise also attracted participants from across Trinidad and even the United States, based on the extraordinary feedback that parents have received over the years.

According to 12-year-old Jadan Felix, who attended the camp before embarking on his secondary education at Princes Town West Secondary School, “I’ve attended the Black Deer Camp since it started and it’s always fun and interesting. I’ve benefitted a lot and I can tell you without a doubt that everything that I’ve learnt and experienced at camp has helped me to succeed. I would encourage any student to take advantage of this opportunity.”

In addition to the experienced tutors, the camp also incorporates students from bpTT’s Brighter Prospects programme. The scholarship programme provides financial assistance to students from Mayaro who gain access to tertiary education at approved institutions, who are required to volunteer toward the development of their home community.

Also giving praise to the energy company for its continued support of the camp was Arvolon Wilson-Smith, President of Black Deer Foundation, “We are already getting positive feedback from teachers, parents, and especially the campers themselves, as they settle in school.”