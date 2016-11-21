It is not that Plummer has completely spurned the rhythm of calypso as some of her new compositions carry the calypso beat but her lyrics and song are dedicated to the glory of God.

Plummer doesn’t share a view widely held by many born again Christians that calypso is "devil music".

She said: “Calypso and soca are still the rhythms that I use. It is only the message that is different. It’s what you sing about and how you behave when you are performing that determines if it is acceptable to God.”

As a mainstream calypsonian, Plummer had mixed fortunes and experiences.

She had a brutal introduction to the competitive arena in 1986 when she made her debut at Calypso Fiesta, the National Calypso Monarch semi-finals at Skinner Park, San Fernando. The crowd at Calypso Fiesta is known for their ferocity towards performers it doesn't appreciate, and they were not welcoming to the former pop singer. They threw oranges and toilet paper rolls at her. Plummer's response was to take the toilet paper and wave it during her performance and for her bravery in the face of the onslaught, she won the approval of the rest of the nation.

That Carnival, she performed Phase II Pan Groove's Panorama selection, the now classic Pan Rising, by Len “Boogsie” Sharpe. Two years later, in 1988, singing another Sharpe composition—Woman is Boss—she was crowned the Calypso Queen, made it to the National Calypso Monarch final and Phase II Pan Groove won Panorama.

Plummer’s calypso career was definitely on the rise and in ensuing years she copped the Calypso Queen title on three more occasions and the World Calypso title three times. Plummer became the first woman to win the Young Kings title in 1990 and made it to the National Calypso Monarch final on three occasions. In 2001, she won the coveted title singing Heroes and Nah Leavin’.

Many of Plummer's fans are curious about her life change from calypsonian to lady of gospel and she responded: “To whom much is given, much is required. I have been truly blessed in my career and in my personal life and have decided it is time to give back to God for all he has done for me.”

Saying that there haven’t been major changes in her life, Plummer added: “It has affected my life positively in every way. My family and I are closer than ever, my social life is right where it needs to be and my career is booming. No complaints. No regrets."

Before she was a calypsonian, Denyse Plummer was a leading light in T&T's burgeoning pop scene. She was a regular at the Chaconia Inn and her hits include, You're What I've Waited For, Jambalaya, Natural and a cover of American singer Linda Ronstadt's signature 1977 hit Blue Bayou.

The former pop star continues to perform, perhaps more regularly than when she sang calypso. She said:“I perform at many churches throughout T&T and many gospel concerts. Not long ago I performed in Nigeria and I also recently returned from an amazing ministry in Israel.”

Affiliated to World Outreach Church Ministries, Petit Valley, headed by Pastor Carl Meade, Plummer continued: “My country and my culture have been extremely good to me and I treasure my national award, the Hummingbird Gold Medal.”

In a T&T Guardian interview last year, Meade said: “Few people have come out of the darkness in one piece,” he said. “But Denyse has survived the crossover from darkness to light.”

About her friends and fans, and their reaction to her new calling, Plummer said: “Some friends support me from a distance. My family, other friends and most of the people of my nation are very proud of the positive changes I’ve made in my life. I get tremendous encouragement.”

So, what lies ahead for Denyse Plummer? “I am writing another book,” she disclosed. “I have already written and released my autobiography titled The Crossover. I intend recording more gospel albums as well. Travelling is always in my plans. I plan to share my love, my time and the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world. I am also looking forward to having grandchildren.”

