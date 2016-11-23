Paria ideal for national park

Over the years, in the process discovering a sustainable development perspective, my focus has always been on our two fundamental assets — our people and our land. Aime Cesaire, the renowned Caribbean poet from the island of Martinique said in one of his poetic expressions:

“and now we know that our land too is within the orbit of the sun,

which shines on this little plot we have willed for ourselves,

and without constraint we are free to move heaven, earth and the stars”.

These words appear on the cover of the New World periodical of March 1963. I became conscious of those words in 1967 and so they became part of my consciousness as a Land Surveyor. They have never left me.

As a result, it is this poetic vision of Cesaire that helped to provide the theme for the formulation of my human settlement approach to land use and physical development. That theme has shaped my perspective that how you shape the land, so will you shape the civilisation.

Often, in seeking the discovery of appropriate physical development trends, territory can sometimes suggest spaces that lend themselves to creative approaches. These approaches can have the effect of stimulating the imagination and therefore opens up new horizons for future development.

In carefully looking, as I have done for some years, at the North-East Region of Trinidad, both by hiking the terrain between Toco and Blanchisseuse, spending time in Brasso Seco, working in Cumaca/Platanal and of course, visiting the Asa Wright Nature Centre, I realised that we have a significant area of rainforest still in its natural condition. This realisation opened up the possibilities for a National Park that once carefully planned and sensitively nurtured can establish an important place to preserve our heritage for future generations. This will allow the stories of our past to be physically evident to us for generations to come. It is this area that is shown on the map which I have suggested could be our Paria National Park – Bringing Forth.

Paria National Park – Bringing Forth

I say environmentally sensitive because in my opinion the Park, containing 53,000ha (131,000acs), should be accessed by the sea and by the hiking trails. The existing hiking trails could even be upgraded to allow horseback access. In other words, there will be no vehicular penetration.

Possibly more than 75 per cent of this territory is in fact State land held under the existing Forest Reserves and in my preliminary assessment would embrace the following boundaries:

• The coastal area beginning east of Blanchisseuse and stretching eastwards to embrace the coastal areas of Paria, Tacarib, Madamas and up to the western sections of Matelot.

• The territory skirts the southern reaches of the village of Matelot, Grande Riviere, San Souci and Toco.

• From Toco, the boundary travels southwards west of the villages of Cumana, Rampanalgas, Salybia and Matura.

• The journey then takes a westward direction touching the Hollis Reservoir and then north of Valencia and thereafter the villages of Aripo and Guanapo.

• The western boundary is the Arima Blanchisseuse Road in a northerly direction to Blanchisseuse.

The significance of this National Park is that the surrounding villages on its borders, provides access to a rainforest containing the magnificence of rivers and waterfalls with the possibly for ecotourism endeavours.

But more than that on the western borders of the Park there is the world famous Asa Wright Nature Centre and the very interesting village of Morne La Croix. Also within the Park there is the special hinterland village of Brasso Seco and further east the settlements of Platanal and Cumaca. (Cumaca provided the foundations of Earl Lovelace’s novel The Schoolmaster). Of special significance is the highest peak in Trinidad, El Cerro del Aripo, nestled within the Park.

Without doubt, the Paria National Park developed with the sensitivity to the natural environment to allow visitors to enjoy its magnificence. To achieve that status my view is that the entrances would be via jetties located at the beaches of Paria, Tacarib and Madamas.

Each of these coastal connections are linked internally by a network of hiking trails connecting to Matelot, to Brasso Seco with opportunities of the trails extending to Cumaca and Platanal as well as to Aripo and Guanapo. In such circumstances, this opens up possibilities for the eco-tourism relating to the surrounding and internal villages.

Captured in the context of its rather unique physical features related to its geology, topography and historical evolution and nurtured in a context of sensitive development and environmental preservation, the Park suggests significant opportunities for us to generate horizons of hope.

Think about it – this endeavour could allow us to discover ways of generating job opportunities for our fishing folk who alongside fishing could provide access to the coastal areas, guides to take visitors through the hiking trails, the rivers, the waterfalls. Also, the creation of eco-resorts could provide opportunities for knowledge tourism. Consider how all this can be linked to the education and learning processes by involving the universities (UWI, UTT and University of the Southern Caribbean) in continuing their research endeavours into the terrain, by exposing the primary and secondary schools to new and exciting educational pursuits.

In effect, we are talking about integrated development with significant investment potential for a private sector with new opportunities for enterprise and discovery, so structured that the State will exercise its involvement through central and local government involvement and in particular through the security provided by its Regiment, Coast Guard and Police Service.

This then is the physical development perspective that allows us to see the North East Region of Trinidad in a broader perspective generating new opportunities for creative endeavours.

In my next article I intend to explore the totality of the overall North East Region to take into account land and sea access and to look at the linkages to the central and southern sections of the eastern coastal section of Trinidad.