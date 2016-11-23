Youth take a stand for mental health

While hosting a radio programme for World Mental Health Day in October, one caller expressed that she felt the answer to reaching people on the issue was for us–my guest and I–to educate communities using smaller fora. Most of us on the panel had been doing that for years and I expressed that I felt communities needed to organise and empower themselves.

So, when in response to my series on suicide I was approached by a young man who had mobilised his peers to take a stand against teen suicide and begin a conversation about teen mental health, I was deeply moved.

Marcus Abraham is a sixth form student and Student Body President of Queen’s Royal College (QRC) who, with a group of his peers have decided to “give the youth a voice to openly express themselves and show that we stand united against depression.”

He approached me through my email and in response to a recent column with what I thought to be an ambitious programme. But when he asked for my help I knew I would clear my schedule to be a part of his venture.

This Saturday evening I am carded to address a youth forum at QRC, which takes place in the form of a concert and which focuses on teen mental health. I asked Abraham about the inspiration for the event and here is what he wrote: “My friends and I were inspired to take on this venture due to a number of different reasons.

“The first reason being was that I had lost two close friends, Aaron Cumberbatch of St George’s College and Faith Gajadar of St Francois Girl’s College, to suicide. Outcomes like these seem to be a result of people feeling too alone to rely on anyone, thus the slogan Let’s Take A Stand!”

Let’s Take a Stand, the concert billing seeks to “highlight that those of us who are going through tough times in our lives are not alone in our battles,” Abraham says.

The second reason he gave was that “We feel as though as a society, we do not take mental health seriously and brush off depression and anxiety along with other mental health issues which affect many youth.” And based on that he crafted his objectives for the outreach. Here they are:

1) To raise awareness for teenage suicide, suicidal tendencies within the adolescent community and depression amongst the adolescent community in T&T.

2) To give youth a voice to openly express themselves and show that we stand united against depression.

3) To place QRC as one of the schools at the forefront of the battle against teenage suicide, suicidal tendencies and depression among adolescents.

4) To allow students within the school to have a medium to express themselves among their peers and others.

5) To show that as a male school of T&T, we do not fall to the stereotype of stifling emotion and acknowledge that teenage suicide is a problem within our adolescent society.

6) To raise the morale of the youth in the local community.

7) To raise community spirit with a show of youth coming together.

8) To acknowledge Faith Gajadhar and Aaron Cumberbatch, two teenagers who have both suicided within the last six months (for which many are still mourning).

These young people have shown an appreciation for their issues that is heartening. Abraham says: “We plan on shedding light on the issue of teenage mental health, providing the public with the information to understand the situation of many young people, and opening the forum to discussion on a topic which has been skirted around for far too long.”

When asked what was the long-term plan Abraham said: “In the future, my true vision is to form a foundation or charity centred around focusing on the mental health of teens within T&T. My initial research for making this event a reality, brought me to the realisation that there were no foundation or NGOs locally, specifically centred around the mental health of teenagers.”

This programme, while supported by the PTA which made a contribution towards funding the event, is mostly a student effort. Abraham presented his rationale to the school using the Student Government Constitution.

The constitution says: “The Student Government is a social organisation pledged to the maintenance of the rule of law, founded upon democratic principles, basic human rights and dignity, and dedicated to the raising of moral and material standards of the students of Queen’s Royal College, and the promotion of their progress in all fields—economic, social, moral, political, educational and cultural.”

On that basis Abraham and his team proposed and got approval for this weekend’s concert “dedicated to the social issue which affects our adolescent society: teenage suicide” and which would be used as “a means of raising awareness, providing entertainment and offering the opportunity to youth to showcase their talent.”

I commend these young people; they have won my heart and full support. I will be taking a stand with them this Saturday evening from 6 pm at Queens Royal College.